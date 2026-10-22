2026/27 Conference League top scorers: Albian Ajeti, Niklas Castro, Cyriel Dessers, Djú Franculino and Noah Holm

Albian Ajeti, Niklas Castro, Cyriel Dessers, Djú Franculino and Noah Holm are the leading scorers in the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League with three goals apiece.

Top scorers in the 2026/27 Conference League 3 Albian Ajeti (Lugano)

3 Niklas Castro (Brann)

3 Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos)

3 Djú Franculino (Trabzonspor)

3 Noah Holm (Brann)

Cyriel Dessers moved level with Lech Poznań's Mikael Ishak as the UEFA Conference League's all-time top scorer with a double against Kairat Almaty on Matchday 2, goals that also put him in the race to become top scorer for the current season.

Completing the leading group are Niklas Castro and Noah Holm, who account for all six of Brann's goals so far with the latter the first hat-trick scorer of the new campaign, plus Lugano's Swiss forward Albian Ajeti and Guinea-Bissau international Djú Franculino of Trabzonspor.

Most assists in the 2026/27 Conference League

Mohamed Salah has made an impressive start in the UEFA Conference League, scoring twice and setting up two more goals across his first two games in the competition. He is one of five players with two assists so far.

2 Alexandru Cicâldău (Universitatea Craiova)

2 Luka Juričić (Borac)

2 Ibrahim Osman (Brighton)

2 Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor)

2 Stefano Sensi (CSKA Sofia)

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Conference League

Noah Holm (Kauno Žalgiris 1-4 Brann, 22/10/2026)

Conference League top scorers by season

2025/26 Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) – 9

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10