2026/27 Conference League top scorers: Albian Ajeti, Tolu Arokodare, Niklas Castro, Cyriel Dessers, Djú Franculino and Noah Holm

Ajax's Tolu Arokodare has joined Albian Ajeti, Niklas Castro, Cyriel Dessers, Djú Franculino and Noah Holm at the head of the race to be 2026/27 UEFA Conference League top scorer with three goals apiece.

Top scorers in the 2026/27 Conference League 3 Albian Ajeti (Lugano)

3 Tolu Arokodare (Ajax)

3 Niklas Castro (Brann)

3 Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos)

3 Djú Franculino (Trabzonspor)

3 Noah Holm (Brann) 2 19 players

Tolu Arokodare struck in each half in Ajax's 6-1 win at Midtjylland on Matchday 3 to take his tally to three for the season.

On Matchday 2, Cyriel Dessers moved level with Lech Poznań's Mikael Ishak as the UEFA Conference League's all-time top scorer with a double against Kairat Almaty, goals that also put him in the leading pack in the race to become top scorer for the current season.

Completing that group are Niklas Castro and Noah Holm, with the latter the only hat-trick scorer of the new campaign, plus Lugano's Swiss forward Albian Ajeti and Guinea-Bissau international Djú Franculino of Trabzonspor.

Most assists in the 2026/27 Conference League

CSKA Sofia have just a point to show for their efforts over the first three matchdays, but former Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi can hold his head up high, having set up three of his side's four goals to date. Lugano's Ajeti, meanwhile, has the most overall goal contributions this season; three goals plus two assists.

3 Stefano Sensi (CSKA Sofia)

2 Albian Ajeti (Lugano)

2 Alexandru Cicâldău (Universitatea Craiova)

2 Daniel Dos Santos (Lugano)

2 Oscar Gloukh (Ajax)

2 Luka Juričić (Borac)

2 Carlos Mora (Universitatea Craiova)

2 Ibrahim Osman (Brighton)

2 Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor)

2 Daouda Weidmann (Twente)

2 Andrews Tetteh (Panathinaikos)

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Conference League

Noah Holm (Kauno Žalgiris 1-4 Brann, 22/10/2026)

Conference League top scorers by season

2025/26 Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) – 9

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10