2026/27 Conference League top scorers: Nicklas Castro, Andreas Cornelius, Djú Franculino, Georginio Rutter
Thursday, October 15, 2026
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There is a four-way tie at the head of the race to be top scorer in the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League.
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Nicklas Castro, Andreas Cornelius, Djú Franculino and Georginio Rutter are the leading scorers in the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League after registering doubles on Matchday 1.
Top scorers in the 2026/27 Conference League
2 Niklas Castro (Brann)
2 Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen)
2 Djú Franculino (Trabzonspor)
2 Georginio Rutter (Brighton)
Team-mate Mohamed Salah got a goal and an assist, but Djú Franculino upstaged him by registering twice in Trabzonspor's 4-2 Matchday 1 success at KuPS Kuopio.
Meanwhile, Ibrahim Osman and Georginio Rutter struck up a fruitful relationship in Brighton's 4-0 win against Kauno Žalgiris, the Ghanaian teeing up both of the Frenchman's finishes.
Chile's Niklas Castro scored both goals for Brann in a 2-1 home victory over Lincoln Red Imps, while Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to wrap up the points for Copenhagen against Braga with a late double.
Most assists in the 2026/27 Conference League
2 Ibrahim Osman (Brighton)
Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Conference League
None
Conference League top scorers by season
2025/26 Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) – 9
2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8
2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11
2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10