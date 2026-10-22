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UEFA Conference League Matchday 2 highlights and round-up: Trabzonspor, Monaco win again, Brighton held

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Trabzonspor and Monaco maintained their winning start in the UEFA Conference League, while free-scoring Brighton were held in Czechia.

Mohamed Salah was involved in both Trabzonspor goals against Hearts
Mohamed Salah was involved in both Trabzonspor goals against Hearts Anadolu via Getty Images

Trabzonspor and Monaco are among eight clubs with a perfect UEFA Conference League record, while Ajax left it late to claim their first success of the campaign but Brighton were unable to break down a resolute Jablonec defence.

We round up all the Matchday 2 action.

Matchday 2 results

Kairat Almaty 1-5 Panathinaikos
Iberia Tbilisi 1-1 Mjällby
Nordsjælland 2-2 CSKA Sofia
Crvena Zvezda 2-2 Copenhagen
Jablonec 0-0 Brighton
Kauno Žalgiris 1-4 Brann
Getafe 2-5 Lugano
Inter Escaldes 1-3 Universitatea Craiova
Pafos 1-1 Riga
Trabzonspor 2-0 Hearts
Ajax 2-0 Atalanta 
Aarhus 1-1 Egnatia 
Monaco 3-0 Freiburg 
Midtjylland 0-1 Sint-Truidense 
Thun 0-1 Hajduk Split 
Borac 2-0 KuPS Kuopio 
Lincoln Red Imps 1-4 Twente 
Braga 2-0 Gent 

Trabzonspor 2-0 Hearts

Conference League highlights: Trabzonspor 2-0 Hearts

Mohamed Salah marked his 150th appearance in UEFA competitions with a goal and an assist to extend his side's winning start.

The Scottish visitors hit the post through Malachi Fagan-Walcott, but the hosts went ahead with Salah converting from the penalty spot after a Tómas Bent Magnússon foul.

The Egyptian international then teed up Djú Franculino for a classy finish shortly before the hour – the club's 200th continental strike in their history – before Trabzonspor were reduced to ten men in added time following Sidny Lopes Cabral's red card.

Monaco 3-0 Freiburg

Conference League Highlights: Monaco 3-0 Freiburg

Monaco also made it two wins from two with a convincing victory at Stade Louis II.

Paris Brunner's sublime solo effort put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time and Monaco doubled their lead when Ansu Fati's strike was well saved but fell kindly for Lamine Camara to drill in from inside the box.

Fati then rounded off the scoring himself, lashing in from close range.

Jablonec 0-0 Brighton

The hosts claimed their first point of this league phase with a spirited showing to keep out attack-minded Brighton.

The Seagulls began in determined fashion, Jack Hinshelwood testing Jan Hanuš in the opening two minutes and the lively Georginio Rutter heavily involved in the visitors' attacking play.

However, the home side grew in stature and almost hit their opponents on the break in the second period, Jiří Sláma forcing a fine one-handed stop from Bart Verbruggen and Martin Cedidla powering wide.

Ajax 2-0 Atalanta 

Conference League Highlights: Ajax 2-0 Atalanta

Substitutes Tolu Arokodare and Abdellah Ouazane struck late to ensure Ajax bounced back from defeat on Matchday 1.

Lucas Rosa went closest for the Godenzonen in the first half, hitting the post with an early deflected effort.

Arokodare's introduction off the bench added a focal point for the Dutch side and the forward's touch and finish, plus his knockdown for Ouazane's clincher, bore fruit.

Best of the rest

Matchday 3 fixtures (5 November)

18:45 CET kick-offs
Aarhus vs Braga
Atalanta vs Kairat Almaty
Midtjylland vs Ajax
Thun vs Hearts
Crvena Zvezda vs Inter Escaldes
KuPS Kuopio vs Gent
Lincoln Red Imps vs Hajduk Split
Mjällby vs Borac
Trabzonspor vs Freiburg

21:00 CET kick-offs
Monaco vs Nordsjælland
Copenhagen vs Iberia Tbilisi
Lugano vs Kauno Žalgiris
Twente vs Pafos
Getafe vs Brighton
Sint-Truidense vs Brann
Panathinaikos vs CSKA Sofia
Riga vs Jablonec
Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia 

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