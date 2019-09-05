Andrey Arshavin (RUS)

• 6 EURO appearances/2 goals

• 2008 UEFA Cup-winning Zenit winger; Arsenal's record signing when he moved in 2009

• EURO highlight: two goals and two assists as Russia reached UEFA EURO 2008 semis

Patrik Berger (CZE)

• 7 EURO appearances/1 goal

• Classy winger who won 1990 U16 EURO title and later 2001 UEFA Cup with Liverpool

• EURO highlight: penalty that put Czech Republic ahead in EURO '96 final

Angelos Charisteas (GRE)

• 9 EURO appearances/4 goals

• Tall striker who scored 25 goals in 88 internationals for Greece

• EURO highlight: heading Greece's shock winner in final of UEFA EURO 2004

Deco (POR)

• 9 EURO appearances/1 goal

• Brazil-born creative midfielder and two-time UEFA Champions League winner

• EURO highlight: reaching final of UEFA EURO 2004 with Portugal

Alessandro Del Piero (ITA)

• 13 EURO appearances/1 goal

• 1996 UEFA Champions League-winning 'fantasista' and Juventus's 290-goal all-time top scorer

• EURO highlight: reaching final in 2000 in second of his four tournaments

Marcel Desailly (FRA)

• 12 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Tigerish Marseille, Milan and Chelsea defender; won 1998 FIFA World Cup with France

• EURO highlight: winning in 2000 and being named in official Team of Tournament

Youri Djorkaeff (FRA)

• 10 EURO appearances/3 goals

• 1998 World Cup-winning attacker; won European trophies at Paris and Internazionale Milano

• EURO highlight: scoring twice at finals as France clinched glory in 2000

Jean-François Domergue (FRA)

• 5 EURO appearances/2 goals

• Left-back in super France side at EURO '84, where he won five of his nine career caps

• EURO highlight: scoring twice in epic 3-2 semi-final victory over Portugal in 1984

Luis Fernandez (FRA)

• 8 EURO appearances/1 goal

• Ball-winning midfielder who complemented attacking element of France's revered 'magic square'

• EURO highlight: keeping country of his birth, Spain, at bay in 1984 final in his adopted Paris

Steffen Freund (GER)

• 4 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Tireless defensive midfielder loved by fans at Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham

• EURO highlight: playing four games in Germany's EURO '96 win though injured for final

Paul Gascoigne (ENG)

• 5 EURO appearances/1 goal

• Charismatic, gifted midfielder who became English national hero at 1990 World Cup

• EURO highlight: his stunning clincher in 2-0 Wembley success against Scotland at EURO '96

Alain Giresse (FRA)

• 5 EURO appearances/1 goals

• Diminutive, zestful midfielder known as 'Moteur' (motor) who knitted play together for France

• EURO highlight: gorgeous group goal against Belgium in ’84, playing one-two before chipping in

Ruud Gullit (NED)

• 9 EURO appearances/1 goal

• Versatile, elegant Dutch midfielder; two-time European Cup winner with Milan

• EURO highlight: scoring opening final goal v Soviet Union as Netherlands won in 1988

Thomas Helmer (GER)

• 9 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Versatile defender who played two EURO finals and was once Bundesliga's costliest player

• EURO highlight: man-marking masterclass as Germany conceded just three goals at EURO '96

Thierry Henry (FRA)

• 11 EURO appearances/6 goals

• Arsenal goalscoring great and 2009 UEFA Champions League winner with Barcelona

• EURO highlight: bagging three goals en route to France's triumph in 2000 edition

Giorgos Karagounis (GRE)

• 10 EURO appearances/2 goals

• Greece's midfield general for 15 years, equal parts defensive graft and offensive craft

• EURO highlight: his thunderbolt six minutes into UEFA EURO 2004 that set Greece on course for glory

Christian Karembeu (FRA)

• 5 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Defensive midfielder who won UEFA Champions League and World Cup in 1998

• EURO highlight: helping France to prevail at UEFA EURO 2000

Jürgen Klinsmann (GER)

• 13 EURO appearances/5 goals

• Lethal Germany striker; won UEFA Cup with Internazionale and Bayern München, in 1991 and 1996

• EURO highlight: 1990 World Cup winner who netted three as Germany clinched EURO '96

Miroslav Klose (GER)

• 13 EURO appearances/3 goals

• Phenomenally consistent marksman, never more so than when wearing colours of Germany

• EURO highlight: scoring in back-to-back 3-2 knockout wins as Germany got to 2008 final

Patrick Kluivert (NED)

• 9 EURO appearances/6 goals

• Brilliant ex-Barcelona and Netherlands forward; European champion in 1995 with Ajax

• EURO highlight: scoring five at UEFA EURO 2000 to share Golden Boot as Dutch reached semis

Henrik Larsson (SWE)

• 10 EURO appearances/4 goals

• Celtic strike legend; set up two in Barcelona's 2006 UEFA Champions League final win

• EURO highlight: sensational header v Bulgaria en route to last eight with Sweden in 2004

Brian Laudrup (DEN)

• 8 EURO appearances/3 goals

• 82-times-capped Danish creative force; starred in Europe for Brøndby, Bayern and Rangers

• EURO highlight: did not score but shone brightly in Denmark's shock 1992 triumph

Luís Figo (POR)

• 14 EURO appearances/2 goals

• Supremely elegant Portugal winger; showed his class for both Barcelona and Real Madrid

• EURO highlight: getting to semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2000 and final four years later

Maniche (POR)

• 6 EURO appearances/2 goals

• Defensive midfielder; won 2003 UEFA Cup and 2004 UEFA Champions League with Porto

• EURO highlight: scoring superb semi-final goal to take Portugal to UEFA EURO 2004 decider

Lothar Matthäus (GER)

• 11 EURO appearances/1 goal

• Germany's most-capped international with 150 matches; 1990 World Cup-winning midfielder

• EURO highlight: made international debut, aged 19, as West Germany won 1980 EURO

Steve McManaman (ENG)

• 6 EURO appearances/1 goal

• Liverpool midfield wizard and two-time UEFA Champions League winner at Real Madrid

• EURO highlight: put in impressive showings as England marched to EURO '96 semi-finals

Gaizka Mendieta (ESP)

• 4 EURO appearances/2 goals

• Skilful Spain midfielder; two-time UEFA Champions League finalist with Valencia

• EURO highlight: scoring v Yugoslavia and France as Spain progressed to UEFA EURO 2000 last eight

Antonios Nikopolidis (GRE)

• 9 EURO appearances/0 goals

• 90-times-capped Greece keeper; won 11 league titles with Panathinaikos and Olympiacos

• EURO highlight: keeping three straight clean sheets, including final, in Greece's 2004 success

Nuno Gomes (POR)

• 14 EURO appearances/6 goals

• Reliable goalscorer for almost 20 years with Boavista, Benfica, Fiorentina and Portugal

• EURO highlight: struck four goals in 2000 edition and reached 2004 final

Michael Owen (ENG)

• 7 EURO appearances/2 goals

• Predatory striker; scored 40 in 89 England games including stunner versus Argentina at France '98

• EURO highlight: found target at both UEFA EURO 2000 and UEFA EURO 2004

Robert Pirès (FRA)

• 7 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Creative midfielder whose best years came at Arsenal; 1998 World Cup winner with France

• EURO highlight: set up David Trezeguet's golden-goal winner in UEFA EURO 2000 final

Karel Poborský (CZE)

• 14 EURO appearances/2 goals

• 14 EURO appearances/2 goals

• Pacy, creative right-winger who won league titles in Czech Republic and England

• EURO highlight: memorable lobbed quarter-final winner against Portugal at EURO '96

Carles Puyol (ESP)

• 8 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Commanding defender; won 2006, 2009 and 2011 UEFA Champions League titles with Barcelona

• EURO highlight: Spain conceded two in Puyol's five matches en route to UEFA EURO 2008 victory

Ricardo Carvalho (POR)

• 11 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Cultured but uncompromising defender; thrived at Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Monaco

• EURO highlight: reached 2004 final, and was winner – and oldest outfield player – in 2016

Peter Schmeichel (DEN)

• 13 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Inspirational, exceptional goalkeeper who helped Manchester United win treble in 1999

• EURO highlight: key to Denmark's 1992 triumph, making several crucial final saves v Germany

David Seaman (ENG)

• 7 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Top-class shot-stopper who won nine major honours behind mean Arsenal defence

• EURO highlight: save to take England through EURO '96 quarter-final shoot-out with Spain

Clarence Seedorf (NED)

• 10 EURO appearances/0 goals

• All-round talent in midfield; only player to win UEFA Champions League with three different clubs

• EURO highlight: helped Netherlands reach semi-finals in 2000 and 2004

Marcos Senna (ESP)

• 5 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Masterly midfielder in fine Villarreal team and superb in Spain's UEFA EURO 2008 triumph

• EURO highlight: scoring penalty in Spain's 2008 quarter-final shoot-out defeat of Italy

Alan Shearer (ENG)

• 9 EURO appearances/7 goals

• Powerhouse centre-forward and all-time Premier League top scorer with 260 goals

• EURO highlight: leading marksman at EURO '96, his five goals helping England into semis

Vladimír Šmicer (CZE)

• 11 EURO appearances/4 goals

• Tricky, versatile midfielder; scored for Liverpool in 2005 UEFA Champions League final success

• EURO highlight: hit late equaliser v Russia to take Czechs into EURO '96 knockout phase

Jean Tigana (FRA)

• 5 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Perfect amalgam of technique and stamina, perhaps unsurpassed as midfielder in mid-80s

• EURO highlight: scything run to byline which teed up France's extra-time winner in '84 semi

David Trezeguet (FRA)

• 7 EURO appearances/3 goals

• Prolific, predatory ex-Juventus and Monaco forward; averaged a goal every other game

• EURO highlight: scoring golden-goal winner as France beat Italy in dramatic 2000 final

Vítor Baía (POR)

• 8 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Decorated keeper with Porto and Barcelona who won 2004 UEFA Champions League

• EURO highlight: saving Arif Erdem penalty to help Portugal reach UEFA EURO 2000 last eight

Xabi Alonso (ESP)

• 12 EURO appearances/2 goals

• Easy-on-eye box-to-box midfielder in Liverpool's 2005 UEFA Champions League win

• EURO highlight: winning with Spain in 2008 and 2012, either side of World Cup success

Xavi Hernández (ESP)

• 11 EURO appearances/1 goal

• 11 EURO appearances/1 goal

• Midfield maestro who made dominant Barcelona and Spain teams of this century tick

• EURO highlight: inspiring Spain to first trophy in 44 years in 2008; doing so again four years later

Theodoros Zagorakis (GRE)

• 6 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Combative, industrious defensive midfielder whose stars aligned spectacularly at UEFA EURO 2004

• EURO highlight: lifting EURO trophy and best player title as skipper of Greece’s unlikely lads

Gianluca Zambrotta (ITA)

• 11 EURO appearances/0 goals

• Italy attacking full-back; pivotal in Azzurri's march to 2006 World Cup glory

• EURO highlight: made UEFA EURO 2004 All-Star Squad with fine group stage showing

Christian Ziege (GER)

• 8 EURO appearances/1 goal

• Overlapping left-back and set-piece specialist with club honours in Germany, Italy and England

• EURO highlight: scoring Germany's opening goal of EURO '96 – fine solo effort against Czechs