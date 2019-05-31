Be a volunteer at UEFA EURO 2020!
Volunteers will be crucial to the running of UEFA EURO 2020; don't miss your chance to be part of the EURO for Europe.
Volunteers will play a key role in the organisation of UEFA EURO 2020.
For this special edition of the tournament – spread around 12 host cities – UEFA aims to implement a high-quality and memorable volunteer programme across all venues.
As usual, volunteers will support the delivery of the event's wide-ranging projects, including accreditation, ceremonies, transport, media, ticketing, match operations and spectator services.
Thousands of volunteers involved throughout Europe
The objective of the UEFA EURO 2020 volunteer programme is to integrate and gather the population across Europe, as well as creating a legacy for the host countries. Furthermore, it is UEFA's ambition to ensure individuals enjoy an unforgettable experience that encourages others to volunteer for European football events in future.
With the tournament to be held for the first time in 12 different countries, UEFA EURO 2020 will definitely feature the most diverse volunteer programme ever, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the thousands of people involved.
When will the registration phase start?
The application phase will start in the 12 UEFA EURO 2020 venues according to the following timeline:
- Bucharest: Friday 31 May 2019
- Budapest: Monday 3 June 2019
- Copenhagen, Rome: Tuesday 4 June 2019
- Amsterdam: Wednesday 5 June 2019
- Glasgow, St Petersburg: Thursday 6 June 2019
- Dublin: Monday 10 June 2019
- Baku: Tuesday 11 June 2019
- Bilbao, London, Munich: Wendesday 12 June 2019
The volunteer programme will be implemented by 12 local organising structures (LOS), locally responsible for the recruitment, training and management of volunteers during the events.
To get the latest information about the UEFA EURO 2020 volunteer programme and guarantee you do not miss the chance to take part, stay tuned to UEFA.com and UEFA's social networks.
Volunteers must...
- be proficient in English and the local language of your venue
- be over 18 years of age by 1 May 2020
- be available on each matchday at your venue, at a minimum