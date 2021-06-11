Netherlands vs Ukraine UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Ukraine take on Netherlands in UEFA EURO 2020 Group C in Amsterdam on Sunday 13 June at 21:00 CET.

What's the story?

Having sat out UEFA EURO 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands play their first final tournament game in seven years, and in front of their home fans in Amsterdam. It is the first time these teams have met competitively, with Ukraine hoping to show to form that took them to the finals, finishing unbeaten above holders Portugal in their group.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Meet the teams: Netherlands

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, Wijndal; F de Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum; Depay, Weghorst

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Zubkov

Reporters' views

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter: This will be something of a baptism of fire for the Oranje. Frank de Boer now favours a 5-3-2 formation, but most of the team are still getting used to playing something other than the 'conventional' Dutch 4-3-3. Now this new system will be deployed against in-form Ukraine, who topped their qualification group, ahead of current European champions Portugal.

Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter: "We know we are up against a very strong team and that the Netherlands are favourites," Andriy Shevchenko told me recently, and Ukraine really will be up against it in Amsterdam. The main question is whether they stick to their usual 4-3-3 system and possession-based style or revert to the 3-5-2/5-3-2 that got them a 1-1 draw against France in Paris on 24 March. I can certainly see Shevchenko playing a more cautious game.

What the coaches say

Frank de Boer, Netherlands coach: "Ukraine were beaten at home by Spain but then beat them 1-0 in the away game. They have some really good players, so they're not easy to beat. The Eastern European countries will always have quality players. I’m expecting three very tough group games, and, if we play our game, we should go through to the next round.”

Meet the teams: Ukraine

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine coach: "The main task for the team is to go through the group stage. We understand that we will have to play against very strong teams and that the Netherlands are one of the favourites. The main thing is that we have a certain style we are playing and we will not change that. We have our own principles which we abide by. So we might have an opportunity to play 4-3-3 or, for example, 3-5-2, but our own principles will not change.﻿”

Form guide (most recent first)

Netherlands: WDWWLW

Ukraine: WWDDDD