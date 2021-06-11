Austria vs North Macedonia UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

North Macedonia take on Austria in UEFA EURO 2020 Group C in Bucharest on Sunday 13 June at 18:00 CET.

What's the story?

North Macedonia become the 35th different nation to play at a UEFA EURO final tournament (the day after Finland were number 34) and take on a team whose two previous campaigns in 2008 and 2016 ended without a victory. Austria twice beat North Macedonia in qualifying to ensure automatic entry into the finals. However, North Macedonia's hard-fought play-off success and March's shock FIFA World Cup qualifying win in Germany means Austria will not take Goran Pandev and Co lightly.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Austria: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Laimer, X Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Alaba; Arnautović

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Musliu, Velkovski, Alioski; Ademi, Nikolov, Bardi; Elmas, Pandev, Trajkovski

Reporters' views

Meet the teams: Austria

Jordan Maciel, Austria reporter: Sunday's opener will set the tone for Austria's third EURO adventure. Will they remain perennial underachievers, burdened by the weight of expectation and past failures, or can this talented team unlock its potential and build some much-needed momentum with an opening win? Organised in defence, but struggling for goals, I can see Foda’s side scraping a 1-0 win against the plucky debutants.

Igor Panevski, North Macedonia reporter: Austria beat North Macedonia twice in EURO 2020 qualifying but things have changed in the two years since then. This side showed how much they have progressed when they beat Germany away in March, and they are unbeaten in four games: a run which includes three wins, two clean sheets and just two goals conceded. They are a side that demands to be taken seriously, and have their sights on the knockout stage.

What the coaches say

Franco Foda, Austria coach: "North Macedonia has a team that plays very well. They have good individual players in their ranks, and a very united team. We all knew that this is a team that is hard to beat because they are very compact, with their 5-3-2 formation. Now, it's the EURO, and we've got to be at our best. We have to push it to the limit, but we know how our opponents play. We have solutions and we just have to apply them on the pitch."

Meet the teams: North Macedonia

Igor Angelovski, North Macedonia coach: "We know the Austrian team very well. Over 90% of the players play in the Bundesliga, where there are really exceptional footballers. I am the coach of the Macedonian national team, and my job is to prepare the team to be in their best condition. We have no issues if people underestimate us and consider us as outsiders, but we will play our matches at the highest possible level, and it is the only thing we are focused on right now﻿."

Form guide (most recent first)

Austria: DLLWDD

North Macedonia: WDWWLL