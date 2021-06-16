Netherlands vs Austria UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Austria take on Netherlands in UEFA EURO 2020 Group C in Amsterdam on Thursday 17 June at 21:00 CET.

What's the story?

Having each taken maximum points from their opening games, top spot in the section is at stake here. The Oranje overcame a scare on Matchday 1 as Ukraine staged a fightback from 2-0 down, but ultimately the Netherlands' attacking prowess was too strong. That is unlikely to faze an Austria side buoyed by recording their maiden EURO finals victory last time out in a 3-1 triumph over North Macedonia.

Group C Live now Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts AUT Austria Playing now 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 NED Netherlands Playing now 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 UKR Ukraine Playing now 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 MKD North Macedonia Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, Wijndal; F de Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum; Depay, Weghorst

Meet the teams: Netherlands

Austria: Bachmann; Lienhart, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Laimer, Sabitzer, Grillitsch, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Arnautović



Reporters' views

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter: With three points in the bag after that exhilarating win over Ukraine, plus Matthijs de Ligt being back in contention for a starting spot, the mood in the Dutch camp is upbeat. Oranje played the energetic, expansive football people expect from them on Sunday, yet they were still vulnerable on the counter. If they can replicate that attacking verve while tightening up at the back – once again urged on by an enthusiastic home crowd – they could win Group C with a game to spare.

Jordan Maciel, Austria reporter: Austria's historic win against North Macedonia provided such a release of pressure that their match against the Netherlands can almost be viewed as a free hit. But make no mistake, Das Nationalteam are not travelling to Amsterdam as tourists; they know a point will all but secure passage to the round of 16 and that's what I think Foda will play for. The big question is whether or not he will stick with Alaba at the heart of a back three or revert to the familiar 4-2-3-1.

What the coaches say

Frank de Boer, Netherlands coach: "Austria have been on the rise for many years. [David] Alaba is a familiar name, and [Marko] Arnautović too. Important players, and big names. Many of them play in Germany. They have unity, and are very difficult to beat."

Meet the teams: Austria

Franco Foda, Austria coach: "One thing is clear: we still need points to qualify for the round of 16. This is exactly what we need to keep doing; the boys won the [opening] game and made history."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Netherlands: WWDWWL

Austria: WDLLWD