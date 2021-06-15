Ukraine vs North Macedonia UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

North Macedonia take on Ukraine in UEFA EURO 2020 Group C in Bucharest on Thursday 17 June at 15:00 CET.

What's the story?

Both teams suffered late defeats in their opening fixtures, Ukraine succumbing to the Netherlands, and North Macedonia to Austria. Nevertheless, each side has cause for optimism ahead of kick-off here: Andriy Yarmolenko scored an early Goal of the Tournament contender as Ukraine fought back from 2-0 down to temporarily equalise in Amsterdam, while Goran Pandev registered North Macedonia’s historic first EURO goal on their tournament debut.

Possible line-ups

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov



North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; S Ristovski, Musliu, D Velkovski, Alioski; Nikolov, Ademi, Bardi; Elmas, Pandev, Trajkovski

Reporters' views

Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter: For Ukraine, this is going to be a completely different game. Against the Netherlands, they had to do a lot of running, without seeing much of the ball, and wait for their chance on the break, or from a set piece. This time, they expect the lion's share of possession and must be patient to unpick a very compact 5-3-2 system. Being clinical will be the key.

Igor Panevski, North Macedonia reporter: Both teams lost their opening matches so this game is crucial for them. If they want to keep their chances of a last 16 place alive, this is a must-win match. Igor Angelovski may make some changes, but he will be keeping his cards close to his chest. North Macedonia missed their first chance to get points and can ill afford to draw another blank.

What the coaches and players say

Mykola Matviyenko, Ukraine defender: "It's one of the most important games at this stage. It's a must-win for us, and we'll do our best to get three points. [Goran] Pandev is a very experienced footballer who has played in some very good teams. It's obvious he is a high-class player; he controls the ball well. He's showed how well he can play at this tournament."

Aleksandar Trajkovski, North Macedonia forward: "This team will never surrender. We will fight to the end, then we will see what happens. We will not give up; we will fight to get through the group and make everyone back at home proud enough to take to the streets."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Ukraine: LWWDDD

North Macedonia: LWDWWL