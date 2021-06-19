Ukraine vs Austria UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Austria take on Ukraine in UEFA EURO 2020 Group C in Bucharest on Monday 21 June at 18:00 CET.

What's the story?

The stage is set for a gripping tie as these teams go head-to-head for second place in Group C. Ukraine bounced back from their opening loss to the Netherlands with victory over North Macedonia on Matchday 2, with Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko both scoring their second goals of this EURO. A draw would suffice for the Ukrainians to finish runners-up behind the Dutch – but Austria, who followed up their success over North Macedonia with defeat by the Oranje, will pip them if they win.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Watch Yarmolenko's Ukraine goals

Possible line-ups

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov

Misses next match if booked: Shaparenko, Sydorchuk

Austria: Bachmann; Dragović, Alaba, Hinteregger; Lainer, Sabitzer, X Schlager, Grillitsch, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Arnautović

Misses next match if booked: Alaba, Bachmann, Lainer

Reporters' views

Meet the teams: Ukraine

Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter: A point will be enough for Ukraine to come second in the group but it's always dangerous to play for a draw, so I would expect the same attacking approach from Andriy Shevchenko's side. Viktor Tsygankov is nearing fitness following a calf problem and will probably fill the gap on the left of the front three. As a consequence we could see Ukraine's strongest possible line-up for the first time at this EURO.

Jordan Maciel, Austria reporter: Austria have their EURO fate in their own hands ahead of their Group C showdown with Ukraine. A point may be enough to send both countries into the round of 16 depending on how the other groups finish – meaning Franco Foda may see no need to throw caution to the wind. Even so, somewhere down the line this fixture could become a nervy affair.

What the coaches and players say

Meet the teams: Austria

Franco Foda, Austria coach: "We have it in our hands to reach the round of 16. Marko Arnautović will be back for our 'final' against Ukraine. We will be ready."

Georgiy Bushchan, Ukraine goalkeeper: "We haven't done anything to make people too proud of us just yet. Love and hate are just a step apart. It's great we gave [our fans] some excitement but now we have to prepare for our final [group] match with cool heads."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Ukraine: WLWWDD

Austria: LWDLLW