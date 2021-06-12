Wales 1-1 Switzerland: Moore header denies the Swiss

Wales rescued a point against an impressive Switzerland side thanks to Kieffer Moore's glancing header in Baku.

Match in brief

In a bright but cagey match, both sides showed intent from the first minute. Connor Roberts demanded immediate Swiss attention on the right, before Kevin Mbabu headed just over from a dangerous Ricardo Rodríguez delivery moments later.

Breel Embolo celebrates Switzerland's opener POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Moore registered the first real attempt of the match, leaping magnificently to connect with Daniel James’ searching delivery, though Yann Sommer managed to tip over.

Growing in confidence and composure, however, Switzerland began to stamp their authority on the match as a nervy Wales struggled to get their key players into the game. Fabian Schär’s cute back-heeled effort at the near post required Danny Ward to parry, and that was followed by three Haris Seferović efforts – the third a real let-off for Robert Page's men, as the Swiss striker lashed over.

Breel Embolo finally broke the Welsh resistance on 49 minutes with a powerful downward header – his sixth international goal – after pulling away from his marker and showing strength to connect with Xherdan Shaqiri's inswinging corner.

Bale and Wales thank the fans POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the Nati continuing to control the game, Wales struck back in the 74th minute, Moore's terrific movement creating space he capitalised on by glancing in from Joe Morrell's pinpoint cross to salvage a draw.

Star of the Match: Breel Embolo (Switzerland)

“He was always dangerous, showed powerful dribbling and quality play with his back to the goal. His work for the team defensively, and of course his headed goal whilst under pressure, convinced me that he should win Star of the Match.”

Willi Ruttensteiner, UEFA Technical Observer

Matthew Howarth, Wales reporter

Wales were second best for the majority of the contest, but Page's decision to start with Cardiff City striker Moore was eventually vindicated. Switzerland will feel they should have emerged victorious after creating numerous opportunities, only to be let down by profligate finishing. For Page's team, the upcoming game against Turkey now takes on added importance.

Vieri Capretta, Switzerland reporter

Switzerland were the better side for most of the contest, but when it mattered most they stopped playing their football and conceded the equaliser. Embolo was dominant, but overall the Swiss lacked a clinical mentality in the final third. Now the Italy game becomes crucial. Had they taken their chances, they would be celebrating a win tonight. Instead, they'll have to get something against Italy.

Moore glances in the equaliser Getty Images

Reaction

Kieffer Moore, Wales forward: "It's great personally [to score]. We'd have liked to win but we'll take a draw to put us in a good position. It's never good going a goal down, but to get one back and see the game out is a big positive for us."

Breel Embolo, Switzerland forward: "I feel a bit of frustration with the result, as we had chances for a second goal but didn't take them. Perhaps we were too passive after the first goal. We deserved the win, but it turned out to be a draw and that's a pity."

Ramsey hoping Wales can build on point

Gareth Bale, Wales captain: "Both teams tried to play, it was a little bit tense, but it's not a bad result and we can take the positives. We wanted to win the game, we had chances, but so did they. When you go 1-0 down you can crumble, but we showed a lot of grit and character like always."

Vladimir Petković, Switzerland coach: “I see it as a glass half full. We dominated the game for large periods and were better than them in many areas. We just switched off for ten minutes and ended up conceding a goal. We created many chances, certainly. We perhaps should have finished off one or two of them. It’s disappointing, but we’re not too displeased with our performance."

Robert Page, Wales coach: "We wanted a positive start and it feels like a win in the changing room, we had to dig deep at the end and we had a bit of lady luck.”

Breel Embolo battles for possession Getty Images

Key stats

This is the eighth match ﻿between Wales and Switzerland and the first that has finished in a draw.

There has been at least two goals scored in each last eight meetings between Wales and Switzerland.

Wales have lost only three of their last 20 international matches.

Switzerland are unbeaten in their last six EURO final tournament matches (games that required a penalty shoot-out are counted as draws).

There has been a total of 24 goals scored in Switzerland’s last 14 EURO final tournament matches – an average of 1.7 goals per game.

Switzerland have only failed to score in three of their last nine EURO final tournament matches.

Switzerland have conceded just three goals in their last six EURO final tournament matches.

Embolo and Moore have now both score six international goals; however, while the Swiss forward has won 44 caps, Moore has just 18.

Line-ups

Wales: Ward; C Roberts, Rodon, B Davies, Mepham; Morrell, Allen, Ramsey (Ampadu 90); James (Brooks 75), Moore, Bale

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Schär, Akanji; Mbabu, Xhaka, Freuler, Rodríguez; Embolo, Shaqiri (Zakaria 66), Seferović (Gavranović 84)