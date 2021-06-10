Wales vs Switzerland UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Switzerland take on Wales in UEFA EURO 2020 Group A in Baku on Saturday 12 June at 15:00 CET.



What's the story?

Having made it all the way to the semi-finals at UEFA EURO 2016, Wales are reaching for the stars again as their Group B campaign kicks off in Russia against a Switzerland side who also made it through the group stage last time out. Switzerland have won five of the sides' seven matches, each team recording a home win when they were last paired together, in qualifying for UEFA EURO 2012.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Wales: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ampadu, Williams; James, Wilson, Bale

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Schär, Akanji; Mbabu, Zakaria, Xhaka, Rodríguez; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović

Reporters' views

Meet the teams: Wales

Matthew Howarth, Wales reporter: Recent Wales games have been low-scoring affairs, and this is likely to be another tight one. Rob Page's side cede possession while utilising the pace of Daniel James and Gareth Bale in attack – a strategy which could prove very effective against a Switzerland team who have looked vulnerable in defence. If the Dragons can take their chances, there is no reason why they cannot get their Group A campaign off to a flying start.

Peter Birrer, Switzerland reporter: Switzerland play neat, attacking football under Vladimir Petković. Granit Xhaka says he has packed enough clothes for the duration of the tournament – so he believes Switzerland can go very far. The team undoubtedly possesses the quality and talent to reach the latter rounds. The first thing on their minds, however, must be to get through the group stage.

What the coaches say

Meet the teams: Switzerland

Robert Page, Wales coach: "It’s the first game and you want to get off to a good start. It’s not the end of the world if you don’t get off to a good start, but being competitive, being like we are as a group, we want to be successful, we want to do well. To do that, we want to give ourselves the best chance of doing well in the group, so that’s by winning the first game.﻿"

Vladimir Petković, Switzerland coach: "[Wales are] definitely a team that deserves respect – a team that reached the semi-finals last time around [in 2016]. We have to give 120%, to try to play our game without fearing the opposition, and every match gives us a springboard to the next one because we always want to get better.”

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Wales: DLWWLW

Switzerland: WWWWWD

Next up

Turkey vs Wales – Wednesday 16 June, Baku

Italy vs Switzerland – Wednesday 16 June, Rome