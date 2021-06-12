Denmark 0-1 Finland: Pohjanpalo gives Finns maiden EURO win

Finland beat Denmark in Copenhagen in a match that was significantly delayed following a serious incident involving the hosts' Christian Eriksen.



Match in brief

Joel Pohjanpalo scores for Finland Getty Images

Shortly before half-time the match was suspended due to a medical emergency involving Eriksen. Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA agreed to restart the match later in the evening with the Demark midfielder in a stable condition in hospital.

Finland took the lead early in the second half when Jere Uronen's cross was headed in by Joel Pohjanpalo. The home side had the chance to level when Paulus Arajuuri clipped Yussuf Poulsen in the area but Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's penalty was saved by Lukas Hradecky to confirm a historic victory for Markku Kanerva's side.

Star of the Match: Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

“Football is a beautiful game and Christian plays it beautifully,” says UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

Tonight’s Star of the Match is Christian Eriksen. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Christian.

Key stats

Lukas Hradecky of Finland saves Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's penalty Getty Images

Pohjanpalo's goal came from Finland's first ever shot at a EURO finals.

Finland have scored in their last ten matches across EURO qualifying and the final tournament.

Denmark have won just two of their last 11 EURO final tournament matches, losing seven.

The home side failed to score for the first time in 12 international games.

Denmark have scored just two goals in their last six opening group stage matches at the finals.

Line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Mæhle, Kjær (Vestergaard 63), Christensen, Wass (Stryger 76); Eriksen (Jensen 43), Højbjerg, Delaney (Cornelius 76); Poulsen, Wind (Skov Olsen 63), Braithwaite

Finland: Hradecky; O'Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Sparv (Schüller 76), Lod, Raitala (Väisänen 90); Pukki (Kauko 76), Pohjanpalo (Forss 84)