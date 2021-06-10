Denmark vs Finland UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Finland take on Denmark in UEFA EURO 2020 Group B at Parken Stadium on Saturday 12 June at 18:00 CET.



What's the story?

Home advantage may be a factor as Denmark welcome Finland: the Danes have not lost in 21 home games against the Finns since 1949 (W18 D3) and have a right to feel confident as they embark on their ninth EURO campaign. For first-timers Finland, this is all new, but whatever odds are stacked against them, Markku Kanerva's side know that no EURO team is unbeatable.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Mæhle, Kjær, Christensen, Wass; Eriksen, Højbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Wind, Braithwaite

Finland: Hradecky; O'Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Lod, Raitala; Pukki, Pohjanpalo

Reporters' views

Meet the teams: Denmark

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter: In the most anticipated national team game in years, Denmark are hosting their first final tournament match, with fans back at Parken Stadium for the first time since 2019. The whole country expects the hosts to win, and the players must be well aware of that. A good start and three points are crucial against Finland, who are expected to be one of the weaker teams in the group.﻿

Mikael Erävuori, Finland reporter: Finland have been all smiles in the sunshine in Repino, near Saint Petersburg, as they prepare for their first ever EURO finals match. However, for all the good vibes in training and press conferences, you can sense the tension – and it is hardly surprising. Facing Denmark in Copenhagen is a tough test: expect Kanerva to field his most experienced players.

What the coaches say

Meet the teams: Finland

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We experienced a lot of the same things [in the friendly game against Bosnia and Herzegovina] that we are going to face in the first match against Finland. We have to succeed in some of the same tasks, in breaking through their defence and stopping them on the break."

Markku Kanerva, Finland coach: "Denmark have a very good team. If we look at their last few matches, they've had some magnificent results and have scored a lot of goals. Their defence has worked and they have some great individual players. Denmark are a really tough team and they get to play on home soil, but we have proved we can challenge even bigger countries than Denmark."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Denmark: WDWWWL

Finland: LLLDDL﻿

Next up

Finland vs Russia – Wednesday 16 June, St Petersburg

Denmark vs Belgium – Thursday 17 June, Copenhagen