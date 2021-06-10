UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Denmark-Finland UEFA EURO 2020

Parken Stadium - Copenhagen
Group stage - Group B
      Denmark vs Finland UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

      Thursday 10 June 2021

      Denmark face Finland in UEFA EURO 2020 Group B – all you need to know.

      Denmark's Christian Eriksen Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

      Finland take on Denmark in UEFA EURO 2020 Group B at Parken Stadium on Saturday 12 June at 18:00 CET.

      Denmark vs Finland: live build-up


      What's the story?

      Home advantage may be a factor as Denmark welcome Finland: the Danes have not lost in 21 home games against the Finns since 1949 (W18 D3) and have a right to feel confident as they embark on their ninth EURO campaign. For first-timers Finland, this is all new, but whatever odds are stacked against them, Markku Kanerva's side know that no EURO team is unbeatable.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

      Possible line-ups

      Denmark: Schmeichel; Mæhle, Kjær, Christensen, Wass; Eriksen, Højbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Wind, Braithwaite

      Finland: Hradecky; O'Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Lod, Raitala; Pukki, Pohjanpalo

      Reporters' views

      Meet the teams: Denmark

      Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter: In the most anticipated national team game in years, Denmark are hosting their first final tournament match, with fans back at Parken Stadium for the first time since 2019. The whole country expects the hosts to win, and the players must be well aware of that. A good start and three points are crucial against Finland, who are expected to be one of the weaker teams in the group.﻿

      Mikael Erävuori, Finland reporter: Finland have been all smiles in the sunshine in Repino, near Saint Petersburg, as they prepare for their first ever EURO finals match. However, for all the good vibes in training and press conferences, you can sense the tension – and it is hardly surprising. Facing Denmark in Copenhagen is a tough test: expect Kanerva to field his most experienced players.

      What the coaches say

      Meet the teams: Finland

      Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We experienced a lot of the same things [in the friendly game against Bosnia and Herzegovina] that we are going to face in the first match against Finland. We have to succeed in some of the same tasks, in breaking through their defence and stopping them on the break."

      Markku Kanerva, Finland coach: "Denmark have a very good team. If we look at their last few matches, they've had some magnificent results and have scored a lot of goals. Their defence has worked and they have some great individual players. Denmark are a really tough team and they get to play on home soil, but we have proved we can challenge even bigger countries than Denmark."

      Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

      Denmark: WDWWWL

      Finland: LLLDDL﻿

      Next up

      Finland vs Russia – Wednesday 16 June, St Petersburg
      Denmark vs Belgium – Thursday 17 June, Copenhagen