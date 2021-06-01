England vs Croatia: UEFA EURO 2020 match background, facts and stats

England and Croatia have been involved in several high-stakes contests in recent years and face another as they meet at Wembley in the opening round of Group D matches at UEFA EURO 2020.

• Croatia reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the expense of England, who turned the tables later that year to qualify for the inaugural UEFA Nations League Finals.

• This is the second time the teams have met at the UEFA European Championship, with co-hosts England making their tenth appearance in the finals and Croatia their sixth. However, while England have never won on Matchday 1, Croatia are still to taste defeat – winning their last three opening fixtures at the final tournament.

Previous meetings

• The sides last met in the 2018 UEFA Nations League, a goalless draw in Rijeka on 12 October preceding their final-day contest at Wembley the following month. Andrej Kramarić's 57th-minute goal put Croatia in front, but strikes in the final 12 minutes from Jesse Lingard (78) and Harry Kane (85) took Gareth Southgate's England into the Finals in Portugal.

• Zlatko Dalić's side had enjoyed a comeback win of their own on 11 July that year, in the World Cup semi-final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. Kieran Trippier's fifth-minute free-kick was cancelled out by Ivan Perišić in the 68th minute, before Mario Mandžukić scored the decisive goal in the 109th minute.

• Those were the teams' first fixtures in almost a decade, with Fabio Capello's England having beaten a Croatia side coached by Slaven Bilić 4-1 in Zagreb and 5-1 in London in qualifying for the 2010 World Cup; Luka Modrić started the first game.

• The countries have played in three previous UEFA European Championship fixtures, the first coming at UEFA EURO 2004 when two Wayne Rooney goals helped England to a 4-2 Matchday 3 victory in Lisbon that took Sven-Göran Eriksson's team into the quarter-finals at the expense of a Croatia team coached by Otto Barić.

• That was the sides' first competitive fixture; the next two came in UEFA EURO 2008 qualifying, when Bilić's Croatia won 2-0 in Zagreb and 3-2 at Wembley against Steve McClaren's side; the latter result, on the final day of qualification, meant England missed out on the final tournament for the first time since 1984.

• Croatia's record against England at Wembley is W1 D1 L2; they also lost 3-1 in a 2003 friendly at Portman Road in Ipswich.

Meet the teams: England

EURO facts: England

• This is England's tenth appearance in the UEFA European Championship; they finished third in 1968 and also reached the semi-finals on home soil in 1996.

• A team managed by Roy Hodgson won all ten qualifiers on the way to UEFA EURO 2016, where they finished second behind Wales in their section after taking five points from three matches, only to be shocked by Iceland in the round of 16 (1-2).

• Southgate's side finished top of Group A in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying, winning seven of their eight matches (L1) to progress six points ahead of the Czech Republic, who are also in Group D at the final tournament. England's sole defeat came away to the Czechs in their fifth fixture (1-2); they had beaten them 5-0 at Wembley in their opening game.

• Kane finished as the overall top scorer in the qualifying group stage with 12 goals, scoring at least once in every game. He also provided five assists.

• Raheem Sterling was involved in 15 of England's 37 qualifying goals, scoring eight himself with seven assists.

• England have never won their opening group game at a UEFA European Championship in eight previous attempts (D5 L3). They have drawn their last two Matchday 1 fixtures 1-1, against Russia in 2016 and France four years earlier. They also drew 1-1 against Switzerland at Wembley in the opening match of EURO '96.

• The defeat by Iceland in the last 16 at UEFA EURO 2016 is England's only reverse in their last 11 EURO finals matches (W5 D5), with the eliminations on penalties by Italy (2012) and Portugal (2004) counted as draws.

• England have never lost in the finals of a major tournament at Wembley (W7 D3), though they have drawn both Matchday 1 fixtures and were defeated on penalties there by Germany after a 1-1 draw in the semi-final of EURO '96.

• England's record at Wembley is W183 D72 L39. They have won nine of their last ten matches at the stadium, including UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic (5-0), Bulgaria (4-0) and Montenegro (7-0); the 1-0 UEFA Nations League loss to Denmark on 14 October 2020 was only their second loss in their last 22 matches at Wembley (W16 D4).

Meet the teams: Croatia

EURO facts: Croatia

• This is Croatia's sixth EURO; they have missed out just once since independence, at UEFA EURO 2000, meaning this is their fifth successive finals. They have twice reached the last eight and twice bowed out at the group stage.

• Croatia's UEFA EURO 2016 campaign was ended in the round of 16 by eventual champions Portugal, who were 1-0 winners after extra time. A team coached by Ante Čačić had finished first in their section on seven points, ahead of defending champions Spain.

• Dalić's charges were Group E winners in qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020, picking up 17 points from their eight matches to finish three ahead of Wales.

• Croatia are unbeaten on EURO Matchday 1 (W4 D1), winning the last three such matches including a 1-0 defeat of Turkey at UEFA EURO 2016.

• Having been eliminated by Portugal after extra time four years ago, a 2-1 defeat in Hungary on 24 March 2019 is Croatia's only loss over 90 minutes in their last 14 EURO matches (W9 D4).

• Croatia's record in England is W4 D1 L7. At EURO '96 in the country, they won two and lost two of their four matches, bowing out after a 2-1 defeat against eventual winners Germany in the quarter-finals at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Links and trivia

• Have played in England:

Mateo Kovačić (Chelsea 2018–)

Nikola Vlašić (Everton 2017/18)

Lovre Kalinić (Aston Villa 2018–)

Simon Sluga (Luton Town 2019–)

Andrej Kramarić (Leicester 2014–16)

Dejan Lovren (Southampton 2013/14, Liverpool 2014–20)

Luka Modrić (Tottenham 2008–12)

• Have played together:

Jordan Henderson & Dejan Lovren (Liverpool, 2014–20)

Raheem Sterling & Dejan Lovren (Liverpool 2014/15)

Tyrone Mings, Jack Grealish & Lovre Kalinić (Aston Villa 2018–)

Kieran Trippier & Šime Vrsaljko (Atlético Madrid 2019–)

Reece James, Mason Mount & Mateo Kovačić (Chelsea 2019–)

Ben Chilwell & Mateo Kovačić (Chelsea 2020–)

• Jadon Sancho scored a penalty in Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win against Lovren's Zenit side in the UEFA Champions League group stage on 28 October 2020; Jude Bellingham came on as a substitute.

• Sterling scored the final goal in Manchester City's 3-0 win away to a Marseille side featuring Duje Ćaleta-Car on Matchday 2 of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.

• Mario Pašalić's goal earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League group stage. Pašalić was in the Atalanta side beaten 5-0 at home by a Liverpool team featuring Jordan Henderson in the following season's group stage.

• Perišić scored Borussia Dortmund's late equaliser at home to Arsenal in the 2011/2012 UEFA Champions League group stage (1-1).

• Vlašić was on target in a 3-3 draw between Croatia and England on Matchday 3 of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

• Kramarić got Hoffenheim's goal in a 2-1 loss against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League group stage on 12 December 2018.

• Modrić started and finished all four of Real Madrid's matches against Liverpool and Chelsea in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League knockout phase. Chilwell, Mount and James all featured for Chelsea (1-1 a, 2-0 h).

• Mislav Oršić scored a hat-trick for Dinamo Zagreb in their 3-0 second-leg success against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League round of 16; Harry Kane had scored both goals for Spurs in their 2-0 first-leg win. Dominik Livaković, Luka Ivanušec and Bruno Petković all featured in the tie for Dinamo.