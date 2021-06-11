England vs Croatia UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Croatia take on England in UEFA EURO 2020 Group D in London on Sunday 13 June at 15:00 CET.



What's the story?

Fate has brought these teams together in several big games over recent years, none bigger than the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final when Croatia came from behind to win 2-1 in extra time. But hopes are high for England, who could be playing the first of six games at Wembley in these finals if everything goes to plan.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Phillips, Rice; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane

Croatia: Livaković; Vrsaljko, Vida, Ćaleta-Car, Barišić; Brozović, Kovačić; Modrić, Rebić, Perišić; Petković

Reporters' views

Meet the teams: England

Simon Hart, England reporter: For England, two encounters with Croatia remain fresh in the mind. One ended in FIFA World Cup heartbreak, the other with Wembley bouncing after a UEFA Nations League comeback success. Yet this is all about a new adventure. The mood at St George's Park has been relaxed but as the anticipation builds, so too the questions. Which of Gareth Southgate's exciting youngsters will get the nod? How will he organise his defence without Harry Maguire? And then there’s the biggest question of all: can a squad so rich in attacking promise take us on a thrill ride to match EURO '96?

Elvir Islamović , Croatia reporter: Everybody in the Croatia camp is telling me that England are the favourites, but also that Croatia have cause to hope. Luka Modrić told me his side like games like this, where they're up against the best. This game won't be like the 2018 World Cup semi between these sides: it will be more difficult for Croatia. Their tactics will be clear: a solid block in defence and powerful thrusts on the counterattack. Will that be enough?

What the coaches say

Meet the teams: Croatia

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "Croatia are so close, they're a team of warriors who fight for the shirt, who fight for the flag. They've got technically brilliant players, so we've got huge respect for them. We've played them three times in competitive games in the last four years and every game has been really, really tight. We've got massive respect for them, and I have huge respect for [Zlatko Dalić] – he's done an amazing job and I think he's a really good person."

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "[England] are one of the favourites to win the EURO. They have an excellent team, a lot of top players, especially in attack. We will need to stop them and it won't be easy, especially at Wembley. Our first and main goal is to get through the group stage. Then we should think step by step, but I wouldn't look that far ahead now. First, we need first to do everything we can to reach the knockout phase.”

Form guide (most recent first)

England: WWWWWW

Croatia: LDWWLL