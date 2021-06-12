Scotland vs Czech Republic UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Czech Republic take on Scotland in UEFA EURO 2020 Group D in Glasgow on Monday 14 June at 15:00 CET.



What's the story?

It was 1998 when Scotland last played a major tournament game, losing 3-0 to Morocco to exit the FIFA World Cup in France, but now they are back and for the first time get to play a finals match at Hampden Park. Czech Republic will hope for better than in last autumn's UEFA Nations League encounters with the Scots, who won both fixtures including a 1-0 victory in Glasgow.

Possible line-ups

Scotland: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, McTominay, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Souček, Král; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Reporters' views

﻿Alex O'Henley, Scotland reporter: The consensus appears to be that this game against Czech Republic could open a path for the Scots to progress to the knockout stage for the first time. Victories home and away in the last year should give the Scots confidence, and they go into their first Group D game in fine form with just two defeats in their last 16 matches. From the coach to the players, the message all week has been we want to be positive and win the first match."

Ondřej Zlámal, Czech Republic reporter: The Czechs know how their opponents play from their recent UEFA Nations League meetings: determined, confident, direct. Jaroslav Šilhavý's men must make the most of their high pressing, pace and attacking football based on teamwork, and also avoid defensive blunders. The opening goal might well be the only one.

What the coaches say

Steve Clarke, Scotland coach: "The Czech Republic give us different problems to England and Croatia, so that can have a bearing on selection, but I am pretty settled [on the team]. The good thing for me is that no matter who I select, I expect them all to be fantastic for their country. As a manager or a coach, that’s a big thing that you can trust all your players."

Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic coach: "Scotland are sturdy, tough, and have a good defence: big, strong, aggressive. They break fast, and the forward players finish it off with individual one-on-ones, so we must be ready for everything. In our last away game against Scotland, we had many opportunities that we didn't take, and the opponent punished us with a single goal. I think it may be third time lucky. We will get there﻿."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Scotland: WDWDDL

Czech Republic: WLLDWW