Spain vs Sweden UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Sweden take on Spain in UEFA EURO 2020 Group E in Seville on Monday 14 June at 21:00 CET.



What's the story?

Spain start their campaign in Seville against familiar opponents from qualifying – they beat Sweden 3-0 in Madrid before a 1-1 draw in Solna, where the visitors levelled in added time. Sweden have not made it out of a EURO group since 2004 but made the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals; Spain fell the round before but are unbeaten at home since October 2018 against England, across Seville at Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón: Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alba: Llorente, Rodri, Pedri: Gerard Moreno, Morata, Ferran Torres

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Berg



Reporters' views

Meet the teams: Spain

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter: Whether this opening match sets the tone for Spain's tournament depends on how Sweden approach it. In the heat of Seville, do they play defensively and on the counter, or press Spain high and hard like the last time these sides met? Luis Enrique's team are not toothless but certainly lack a cutting edge up front against packed defences. An open game will have them dancing with delight. Big responsibility on Gerard Moreno and, I think, 18-year-old Pedri in creative midfield.

Sujay Dutt, Sweden reporter: Facing Spain in Seville, Sweden open their EURO campaign as underdogs, but spirits are high after two successive friendly wins in the build-up to the tournament. Emil Forsberg looked particularly good in those matches and the midfielder's form and confidence have been clear during the final days of training. Even though the Swedes are likely to be pinned down into defensive positions, the likes of Forsberg and Alexander Isak will be ready to exploit any spaces Spain may give them.

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "They don't have any player who might be regarded as a global star, but they stand out as a collective. Physically they have strong, tall players, who are very well organised in defence and know exactly what they want to do. We've played some games against them in the past and they had opportunities to hurt us. What's new now is that it'll be part of an official tournament, so I'm sure it's going to be tough and I hope we can rise to the challenge."

Meet the teams: Sweden

Janne Andersson, Sweden coach: "Playing Spain away is one of the toughest challenges in the world of football today. It's an exciting challenge and we need an absolute top performance, but we've had those in the past and I hope we can get another one. We have threatened them in the past. We know that if we can get everything to click, we absolutely have a chance on Monday."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Spain: DWWDWD

Sweden: WWWWWL