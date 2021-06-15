Hungary 0-3 Portugal: record-breaking Ronaldo's late double seals victory for holders

Two late, record-breaking goals from Cristiano Ronaldo set the seal on a 3-0 victory for Portugal against Hungary in the opening game of their UEFA EURO 2020 Group F campaign.



Match in brief

Ronaldo endured a frustrating first half UEFA via Getty Images

Ronaldo might have scored his historic tenth EURO final tournament goal just five minutes in, but Diogo Jota opted against squaring to his captain only for his shot to be saved by Péter Gulácsi. Ronaldo had no such excuse just before half-time, however, side-footing over after Bruno Fernandes had fizzed in a cross from the left that meandered its way through to the 36-year-old. International goal No105 would have to wait.

Though Gulácsi was required to keep out Pepe’s header and Bruno’s dipping long-range attempt, Hungary grew into the game for much of the second half. Indeed they thought they had won it when Szabolcs Schön squeezed in a shot ten minutes from the end, only for the offside flag to dampen the Magyar celebrations.

Then came the final act. Although Raphaël Guerreiro's deflected effort on 84 minutes opened the floodgates, the evening belonged to only one man. Ronaldo smashed in from the spot to overtake Michel Platini as all-time EURO top scorer and then proceeded to seal victory in stylish fashion – rounding Gulácsi and stroking into the net after an intricate move inside the area.

Star of the Match: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Star of the Match: Ronaldo on his record-breaking night

“For the chances and the goals.”

Corinne Diacre, UEFA Technical Observer

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Of course the result is far better than the performance, but they got the job done with a solid display – and Ronaldo scored twice. So many records broken for him today! Portugal have undoubtedly got off on the right foot.

Andy Clark, Hungary reporter

Marco Rossi said prior to the tournament that he was hoping for good performances, and good results. He got one but not the other today. Hungary were superb to a man and defended like their lives depended on it. Then along came Ronaldo.

Reaction

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his second goal Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal forward: "The important thing was to win. It was a difficult game, against an opponent who defended very well, but we scored three goals and I am very grateful to the team for helping me to score two goals and be the Star of the Match."

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "We wanted to start with a win, but it's still only three points. We have two very important games to follow. This is the EURO and we have to be consistent."

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: “I’m disappointed because of the result. There wasn’t a three-goal difference between the two sides. We were unlucky in the 84th minute with the deflection. These things happen when you’re defending deeply.”

Key stats

Ronaldo now has 11 EURO final tournament goals, 42 including qualifying.

Ronaldo has scored 106 Portugal goals and is just three away from matching Iran's Ali Daei as the all-time leading international men's goalscorer.

The Portugal captain is also the first player to feature AND to score in five EURO final tournaments; this was his 22nd appearance.

Aged 38 years and 109 days, Pepe became the oldest Portugal player to appear at a EURO.

Hungary have won only two of their nine EURO final tournament matches.

Portugal are yet to lose to Hungary in 14 meetings (W10 D4).

Six of Portugal's starting XI were part of the UEFA EURO 2016-winning side.

Guerreiro's opener was Portugal's 50th EURO final tournament goal.

Line-ups

Hungary: Gulácsi; Botka, Orbán, At. Szalai; Ádám Nagy (R. Varga 88); Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler (Sigér), Schäfer (Négo 65), Fiola (K. Varga 88); Ad. Szalai, Sallai (Schön 77)

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Raphaël Guerreiro; Danilo, William Carvalho (Renato Sanches 81), Bruno Fernandes (Moutinho 89); Ronaldo, Diogo Jota (André Silva 81), Bernardo Silva (Rafa Silva 71)