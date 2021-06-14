Turkey vs Wales UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Wales take on Turkey in UEFA EURO 2020 Group A in Baku on Wednesday 16 June at 18:00 CET.



What's the story?

Turkey were swatted aside by Italy in Rome on Friday night, increasingly confined to their own half, short of pace and unable to find an attacking outlet. The Crescent-Stars will hope to improve the supply line to the evergreen Burak Yılmaz this time round, but Wales have a formidable attacking spearhead of their own in Kieffer Moore, their headband hero as they earned a point on Saturday. Turkey have had an extra day of rest, but they also had to travel to Baku.

Possible line-ups

Turkey: Uğurcan Çakır; Mehmet Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Çağlar Söyüncü, Cengiz Umut Meraş; Kaan Ayhan, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, İrfan Can Kahveci, Cengiz Ünder; Burak Yılmaz

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Morrell, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore

Reporters' views

Görkem Kirgiz, Turkey reporter: The opening game was disappointing for Turkey, but they’ve been able to change the mood in the camp and are ready to face Wales with morale high. Şenol Güneş might make a few changes in midfield in order to keep the ball and carry it to 'the third zone', which they failed to do against the Azzurri, but they still seem likely to play a 4-2-3-1 again, especially considering Wales coach Rob Page's switch to a 4-2-3-1 rather than his usual 3-4-3.

Matthew Howarth, Wales reporter: With Rob Page's team facing Italy in their final Group A game, this encounter takes on added importance. It will be interesting to see whether Page persists with the 4-2-3-1 system he used against Switzerland – what seemed a sensible move before kick-off looked like backfiring until Kieffer Moore’s equaliser. The Cardiff forward did his hopes of a second successive start no harm at all and could prove a useful weapon against a physical Turkey outfit.

Group A Live now Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ITA Italy Playing now 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 SUI Switzerland Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 WAL Wales Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 TUR Turkey Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

What the coaches say

Şenol Güneş, Turkey coach: "We lost against the host team on the opening night. We were expecting a better performance; we fell short of our own standards of play, but the race continues, regardless of whether we lost or won. We have two more games ahead of us. It's time to focus on Wales now.”

Robert Page, Wales coach: "To get off to a positive start was important for us. We go into every game for the win. If four points is enough [to qualify], brilliant. If not we'll keep going. We respect the teams that are in this group and competition, but we don't fear anybody."

Form guide (all matches, most recent first)

Turkey: LWDWDW

Wales: DDLWWL