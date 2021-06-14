UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Listen live

Turkey-Wales UEFA EURO 2020

Baku Olympic Stadium - Baku
Group stage - Group A
Turkey
Turkey
-
-
Wales
Wales

      Turkey vs Wales UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

      Monday 14 June 2021

      Turkey face Wales in UEFA EURO 2020 Group A – all you need to know.

      Wales take on Turkey in UEFA EURO 2020 Group A in Baku on Wednesday 16 June at 18:00 CET.

      Turkey vs Wales: live build-up


      What's the story?

      Turkey were swatted aside by Italy in Rome on Friday night, increasingly confined to their own half, short of pace and unable to find an attacking outlet. The Crescent-Stars will hope to improve the supply line to the evergreen Burak Yılmaz this time round, but Wales have a formidable attacking spearhead of their own in Kieffer Moore, their headband hero as they earned a point on Saturday. Turkey have had an extra day of rest, but they also had to travel to Baku.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

      Possible line-ups

      Turkey: Uğurcan Çakır; Mehmet Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Çağlar Söyüncü, Cengiz Umut Meraş; Kaan Ayhan, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, İrfan Can Kahveci, Cengiz Ünder; Burak Yılmaz

      Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Morrell, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore

      Reporters' views

      Görkem Kirgiz, Turkey reporter: The opening game was disappointing for Turkey, but they’ve been able to change the mood in the camp and are ready to face Wales with morale high. Şenol Güneş might make a few changes in midfield in order to keep the ball and carry it to 'the third zone', which they failed to do against the Azzurri, but they still seem likely to play a 4-2-3-1 again, especially considering Wales coach Rob Page's switch to a 4-2-3-1 rather than his usual 3-4-3.

      Matthew Howarth, Wales reporter: With Rob Page's team facing Italy in their final Group A game, this encounter takes on added importance. It will be interesting to see whether Page persists with the 4-2-3-1 system he used against Switzerland – what seemed a sensible move before kick-off looked like backfiring until Kieffer Moore’s equaliser. The Cardiff forward did his hopes of a second successive start no harm at all and could prove a useful weapon against a physical Turkey outfit.

      Group A Live now

      Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
      Italy ITA Italy Playing now 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
      Switzerland SUI Switzerland Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
      Wales WAL Wales Playing now 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1
      Turkey TUR Turkey Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

      What the coaches say

      Şenol Güneş, Turkey coach: "We lost against the host team on the opening night. We were expecting a better performance; we fell short of our own standards of play, but the race continues, regardless of whether we lost or won. We have two more games ahead of us. It's time to focus on Wales now.”

      Robert Page, Wales coach: "To get off to a positive start was important for us. We go into every game for the win. If four points is enough [to qualify], brilliant. If not we'll keep going. We respect the teams that are in this group and competition, but we don't fear anybody."

      Form guide (all matches, most recent first)

      Turkey: LWDWDW

      Wales: DDLWWL

      Next up

      Italy vs Wales – Sunday 20 June, Rome
      Switzerland vs Turkey – Sunday 20 June, Baku

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 14 June 2021

      Related Items

      Wales deny dominant Swiss
      12/06/2021
      Live

      Wales deny dominant Swiss

      Kieffer Moore’s second-half header earned the Dragons a draw in Group A.
      Italy too strong for Turkey
      11/06/2021
      Live

      Italy too strong for Turkey

      The Azzurri put down a marker in the opening game of EURO 2020 with a record win in Rome.
      Turkey: all their EURO records and stats
      11/06/2021
      Live

      Turkey: all their EURO records and stats

      Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more.
      Wales: EURO records and stats
      12/06/2021
      Live

      Wales: EURO records and stats

      Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more.
      EURO 2020 inside track: Wales
      08/06/2021
      Live

      EURO 2020 inside track: Wales

      UEFA.com reporter Matthew Howarth shines the spotlight on Wales ahead of UEFA EURO 2020.
      EURO 2020 inside track: Turkey
      08/06/2021
      Live

      EURO 2020 inside track: Turkey

      UEFA.com reporter Görkem Kırgız talks tactics, key players, and EURO 2008 comebacks.
      Wales deny dominant Swiss
      12/06/2021
      Live

      Wales deny dominant Swiss

      Kieffer Moore’s second-half header earned the Dragons a draw in Group A.