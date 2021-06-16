UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Listen live

England-Scotland UEFA EURO 2020

Wembley Stadium - London
Group stage - Group D
England
England
-
-
Scotland
Scotland

      England vs Scotland UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

      Wednesday 16 June 2021

      England face Scotland in UEFA EURO 2020 Group D – all you need to know.

      Scotland take on England in UEFA EURO 2020 Group D in London on Friday 18 June at 21:00 CET.

      England vs Scotland: live build-up

      Watch Gascoigne bamboozle Scotland at EURO '96
      Watch Gascoigne bamboozle Scotland at EURO '96

      What's the story?

      A quarter of a century after their memorable previous EURO meeting, when the magic of Paul Gascoigne inspired England to victory, the 'Auld Enemy' meet again. The Three Lions start as strong favourites after seeing off Croatia in their opener, but the world's oldest international fixture often brings the best out of Scotland, who had their chances against the Czech Republic on Monday and now have "a bit of a free hit" according to midfielder John McGinn.

      Group D Live now

      Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
      Czech Republic CZE Czech Republic Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
      England ENG England Playing now 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
      Croatia CRO Croatia Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
      Scotland SCO Scotland Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

      Possible line-ups

      Star of the Match: Watch Sterling's England winner
      Star of the Match: Watch Sterling's England winner

      England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Grealish

      Scotland: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Forrest, McTominay, McGinn, McGregor, Robertson; Armstrong; Adams

      Reporters' views

      Simon Hart, England reporter: If this fixture stirs memories of that Gazza goal at EURO '96, Gareth Southgate's men hinted at another memorable summer in their opening win against Croatia. With seven straight wins behind them, England will secure a knockout place with a game to spare if they can make it eight in a row. Scotland will provide a spiky challenge, but England's winning blend of energy and control on Sunday augurs well, though Southgate will surely hope they can find a more clinical touch against their oldest rivals.

      Meet the teams: Scotland
      Meet the teams: Scotland

      Alex O'Henley, Scotland reporter: Having lost their opening game, Scotland really need a result against the 'Auld Enemy' to give themselves a chance of progressing to the knockout stage. Steve Clarke is sure to freshen up his side, with Ché Adams in contention to start up front. The big question mark is whether Kieran Tierney will recover from a calf problem. The Arsenal man was badly missed against the Czechs and it would be a real boost if he's fit enough to start at Wembley.

      What the coaches say

      Gareth Southgate, England manager: "It's hugely special for everybody involved, and especially the supporters of both teams. So it does add a different dynamic to the qualifying group we're in, there's no question about that. But the good thing is, from our perspective, we had to go to Hampden in qualifying for the World Cup and had the game at Wembley [drawing 2-2 away and winning 3-0 at home]."

      Meet the teams: England
      Meet the teams: England

      Steve Clarke, Scotland manager: "It's very historic. It goes back a long way; it means a lot. And people say it doesn't mean a lot to the English, but having worked in England I know it means a lot to the English; they don't want to lose to Scotland. And it's the same the other way around. You know how passionate we are, and how much we enjoy beating the English. It hasn't happened too much recently."

      Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

      England: WWWWWW

      Scotland: LWDWDD

      Next up

      Czech Republic vs England – Tuesday 22 June, London
      Croatia vs Scotland – Tuesday 22 June, Glasgow

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 16 June 2021

      Related Items

      Schick stunner sinks Scotland
      14/06/2021
      Live

      Schick stunner sinks Scotland

      Patrik Schick scored twice, including one from near the halfway line, as the Czech Republic began with a win.
      Scotland: EURO records and stats
      14/06/2021
      Live

      Scotland: EURO records and stats

      Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more.
      EURO 2020 inside track: Scotland
      08/06/2021
      Live

      EURO 2020 inside track: Scotland

      Scotland reporter Alex O'Henley on the pain of EURO '96 and the pleasure the current crop are generating.
      England: EURO records and stats
      13/06/2021
      Live

      England: EURO records and stats

      Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more.
      Sterling edges England past Croatia
      13/06/2021
      Live

      Sterling edges England past Croatia

      Raheem Sterling's goal was enough to give Gareth Southgate's men a landmark success.
      EURO 2020 inside track: England
      08/06/2021
      Live

      EURO 2020 inside track: England

      UEFA.com's England reporter Simon Hart wonders whether the Three Lions will roar at Wembley.
      Schick stunner sinks Scotland
      14/06/2021
      Live

      Schick stunner sinks Scotland

      Patrik Schick scored twice, including one from near the halfway line, as the Czech Republic began with a win.