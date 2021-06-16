Sweden vs Slovakia UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Slovakia take on Sweden in UEFA EURO 2020 Group E in Saint Petersburg on Friday 18 June at 15:00 CET.

What's the story?

Both teams will come into this high on confidence after impressive opening games, and victory for Slovakia would book them a round of 16 spot with a match to spare after they upset Poland last time out. Sweden had to soak up a lot of pressure against Spain in Seville, but Robin Olsen excelled and Alexander Isak's quick feet showcased his promise at the other end as it ended goalless. These teams also drew when they last met in 2018 and it could be tight again.

Group E Live now Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SVK Slovakia Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 SWE Sweden Playing now 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 ESP Spain Playing now 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 POL Poland Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Skill of the Day: Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Berg

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Šatka, Škriniar, Hubočan; Kucka, Hromada; Haraslín, Hamšík, Mak; Duda

Reporters' views

Sujay Dutt, Sweden reporter: "Tactical flexibility" was a team quality that coach Janne Andersson praised after the 0-0 draw against Spain, a point won under siege. Knowing they'd rarely have the ball, Sweden retreated into a secure defensive unit. The tactical approach against Slovakia will be different, with possession likely to be more even between the two sides. I expect the midfield to contribute more creativity than on Monday, and a player like Emil Forsberg to take some of the attacking burden off Isak's shoulders.

Rastislav Hríbik, Slovakia reporter: The surprise victory against Poland put the team in high spirits, but a repeat against experienced opponents will be a tough challenge, not least since Slovakia have never beaten Sweden. Štefan Tarkovič, whose first game at the helm was a 1-1 friendly draw in Sweden as caretaker coach in October 2018, has a full-strength team and is in a unique situation: Slovakia have never previously gone into their second match at a EURO having won the first.

Meet the teams: Slovakia

What the coaches say

To follow.

Form guide (all competitions)

Sweden: DWWWWW

Slovakia: WDDWDD