Sweden-Slovakia UEFA EURO 2020

Saint Petersburg Stadium - St Petersburg
Group stage - Group E
Sweden
Sweden
Slovakia
Slovakia

      Sweden vs Slovakia UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

      Wednesday 16 June 2021

      Sweden face Slovakia in UEFA EURO 2020 Group E – all you need to know.

      Slovakia take on Sweden in UEFA EURO 2020 Group E in Saint Petersburg on Friday 18 June at 15:00 CET.

      Sweden vs Slovakia: live build-up

      What's the story?

      Both teams will come into this high on confidence after impressive opening games, and victory for Slovakia would book them a round of 16 spot with a match to spare after they upset Poland last time out. Sweden had to soak up a lot of pressure against Spain in Seville, but Robin Olsen excelled and Alexander Isak's quick feet showcased his promise at the other end as it ended goalless. These teams also drew when they last met in 2018 and it could be tight again.

      Group E Live now

      Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
      Slovakia SVK Slovakia Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
      Sweden SWE Sweden Playing now 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
      Spain ESP Spain Playing now 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
      Poland POL Poland Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Possible line-ups

      Skill of the Day: Alexander Isak (Sweden)
      Skill of the Day: Alexander Isak (Sweden)

      Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Berg

      Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Šatka, Škriniar, Hubočan; Kucka, Hromada; Haraslín, Hamšík, Mak; Duda

      Reporters' views

      Sujay Dutt, Sweden reporter: "Tactical flexibility" was a team quality that coach Janne Andersson praised after the 0-0 draw against Spain, a point won under siege. Knowing they'd rarely have the ball, Sweden retreated into a secure defensive unit. The tactical approach against Slovakia will be different, with possession likely to be more even between the two sides. I expect the midfield to contribute more creativity than on Monday, and a player like Emil Forsberg to take some of the attacking burden off Isak's shoulders.

      Rastislav Hríbik, Slovakia reporter: The surprise victory against Poland put the team in high spirits, but a repeat against experienced opponents will be a tough challenge, not least since Slovakia have never beaten Sweden. Štefan Tarkovič, whose first game at the helm was a 1-1 friendly draw in Sweden as caretaker coach in October 2018, has a full-strength team and is in a unique situation: Slovakia have never previously gone into their second match at a EURO having won the first.

      Meet the teams: Slovakia
      Meet the teams: Slovakia

      What the coaches say

      To follow.

      Form guide (all competitions)

      Sweden: DWWWWW

      Slovakia: WDDWDD

      Next up

      Sweden vs Poland – Wednesday 23 June, St Petersburg
      Slovakia vs Spain – Wednesday 23 June, Seville

