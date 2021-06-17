Hungary vs France UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide
Thursday 17 June 2021
Hungary face France in UEFA EURO 2020 Group F – all you need to know.
France take on Hungary in UEFA EURO 2020 Group F in Budapest on Saturday 19 June at 15:00 CET.Hungary vs France: live build-up
What's the story?
World champions France opened their campaign in brisk fashion with a 1-0 win against Germany in Munich that could have been more convincing, and a second victory would book progress with a game to spare. Hungary, meanwhile, seemed to be holding reigning champions Portugal in Budapest only to fall to three late goals, which could prove costly in a group where the cliché that "there are no easy games in international football" is hugely understating matters.Who needs what to go through?
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.
Group F Live now
|Played P
|Won W
|Drawn D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|POR Portugal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|FRA France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|GER Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|HUN Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Possible line-ups
Hungary: Gulácsi; Botka, Orbán, At. Szalai; Nagy; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Schäfer, Fiola; Ad. Szalai, Sallai
France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Kanté, Pogba, Rabiot, Griezmann; Benzema, Mbappé
Reporters' views
Andy Clark, Hungary reporter: Hungary come into this match on the back of conceding three late goals to Portugal on Matchday 1. That scoreline felt harsh on a Hungary side which had withstood no small amount of pressure before growing into the game in the second half. There are plenty of positives for them to build on, but, as coach Marco Rossi says, they need to enact their game plan for the full 90 minutes, not just 84.
David Crossan, France reporter: France will be confident of notching the win that will secure qualification despite coming up against a wounded beast in Hungary in front of a capacity crowd in Budapest. A repeat of the togetherness the world champions showed in beating Germany and Les Bleus are likely to keep a sixth consecutive clean sheet in international football. After having a strike ruled out for offside against Germany, I'm backing Karim Benzema to score a first international goal since October 2015.
View from the camps
Raphaël Varane, France defender: "It's going to be a very difficult game played in the heat of the day in a full stadium. Our opponents will be playing to stay in the competition. They're a very different prospect to Germany, but they're also very dangerous and very motivated, so we will have to be effective, find their weaknesses and keep our defensive shape."
Form guide (most recent first)
Hungary: LDWWWD
France: WWWWWD
Next up
Germany vs Hungary – Wednesday 23 June, Munich
Portugal vs France – Wednesday 23 June, Budapest