Hungary vs France UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

France take on Hungary in UEFA EURO 2020 Group F in Budapest on Saturday 19 June at 15:00 CET.



What's the story?

World champions France opened their campaign in brisk fashion with a 1-0 win against Germany in Munich that could have been more convincing, and a second victory would book progress with a game to spare. Hungary, meanwhile, seemed to be holding reigning champions Portugal in Budapest only to fall to three late goals, which could prove costly in a group where the cliché that "there are no easy games in international football" is hugely understating matters.



Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Group F Live now Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts POR Portugal Playing now 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 FRA France Playing now 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 GER Germany Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 HUN Hungary Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Meet the teams: Hungary

Possible line-ups

Hungary: Gulácsi; Botka, Orbán, At. Szalai; Nagy; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Schäfer, Fiola; Ad. Szalai, Sallai



France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Kanté, Pogba, Rabiot, Griezmann; Benzema, Mbappé



Reporters' views

Andy Clark, Hungary reporter: Hungary come into this match on the back of conceding three late goals to Portugal on Matchday 1. That scoreline felt harsh on a Hungary side which had withstood no small amount of pressure before growing into the game in the second half. There are plenty of positives for them to build on, but, as coach Marco Rossi says, they need to enact their game plan for the full 90 minutes, not just 84.

Star of the Match: Pogba highlights

David Crossan, France reporter: France will be confident of notching the win that will secure qualification despite coming up against a wounded beast in Hungary in front of a capacity crowd in Budapest. A repeat of the togetherness the world champions showed in beating Germany and Les Bleus are likely to keep a sixth consecutive clean sheet in international football. After having a strike ruled out for offside against Germany, I'm backing Karim Benzema to score a first international goal since October 2015.

View from the camps

Raphaël Varane, France defender: "It's going to be a very difficult game played in the heat of the day in a full stadium. Our opponents will be playing to stay in the competition. They're a very different prospect to Germany, but they're also very dangerous and very motivated, so we will have to be effective, find their weaknesses and keep our defensive shape."

More to follow.

Form guide (most recent first)

Hungary: LDWWWD

France: WWWWWD