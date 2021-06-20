UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Switzerland-Turkey UEFA EURO 2020

Baku Olympic Stadium - Baku
Group stage - Group A
Switzerland
3-1
-
Turkey
      Switzerland 3-1 Turkey: Shaqiri shines as Swiss close on last 16

      Sunday 20 June 2021

      Xherdan Shaqiri was at his effervescent best, scoring two fine goals to leave Switzerland in pole position to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

      Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his second of the game in Baku
      Xherdan Shaqiri struck two of four high-quality goals and Steven Zuber bagged a hat-trick of assists as Switzerland confirmed Turkey's exit and gave themselves every hope of reaching the EURO 2020 knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams.

      Switzerland vs Turkey: as it happened, reaction

      Match in brief

      Shaqiri fires in the second of the game
      Turkey began brightly in Baku, but fell behind to Switzerland's first attack of the game on six minutes. There did not look to be much on as Haris Seferović took possession on the edge of the area with his back to goal, but the Benfica forward embraced his graceful side, pirouetting and drilling a low shot through Merih Demiral's legs and just inside the far post.

      Turkey's hopes were already fading fast. On 26 minutes they all but vanished as Shaqiri, scorer of the best goal of EURO 2016, thumped in from long range to add another pearl to his collection. It was clinical stuff from Switzerland, who had Yann Sommer to thank for maintaining their advantage with a string of saves as the Crescent-Stars peppered his goal.

      Seferović celebrates Switzerland's opener with Granit Xhaka
      Uğurcan Çakır pulled off some brilliance of his own, notably denying Shaqiri in a one-on-one, and just for a moment that looked like it could prove important as İrfan Can Kahveci's fine strike made it 2-1. Ultimately, though, Shaqiri had the last word, giving Steven Zuber a hat-trick of assists as he fired in the wide man's cross.

      Granit Xhaka hit the post with a free-kick as Switzerland sought more goals to overhaul Wales for second but instead they must now wait to see if they are confirmed as one of the best third-placed teams.

      Best third-placed teams: how it stands

      Star of the Match: Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

      Shaqiri with his Star of the Match Award
      "Two excellent goals, brilliant defence-splitting passes and crosses; he displayed high football intelligence and worked hard for the team."
      Willi Ruttensteiner, UEFA Technical Observer

      Check out every Heineken Star of the Match at UEFA EURO 2020.

      Reaction

      Key stats

      Watch the top ten goals of EURO 2016
      Watch the top ten goals of EURO 2016
      • Switzerland are on the verge of going through to the round of 16 for only the second time, after 2016.
      • Zuber is only the second player to manage three assists in one EURO match after Hamit Altıntop for Turkey against the Czech Republic in 2008.
      • Shaqiri has scored in the last four major tournaments: the World Cups in 2014 and 2018, EURO 2016 and now EURO 2020.
      • The Liverpool playmaker now has three EURO finals goal, equalling Hakan Yakin's Swiss record.
      • This is only the second time Switzerland have scored more than once in a EURO match. They equalled their biggest winning margin set against Portugal in 2008 (2-0).
      • Switzerland have scored four goals at EURO 2020, already their best return at the continental finals.
      • Turkey ended the group stage without a point for only the second time, following their debut in 1996.
      • This was only Switzerland's third win in 16 EURO finals games (D6 L7, penalty shoot-outs counted as draws).
      • Turkey have lost six of their last seven EURO finals matches.
      • Turkey have conceded the first goal in ten of their last 12 EURO finals games.
      Line-ups

      Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer (Mbabu 90+2), Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber (Benito 85); Shaqiri (Vargas 75); Embolo (Embolo 85), Seferović ﻿(Gavranović 75)

      Turkey: Uğurcan Çakır; Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Çağlar Söyüncü, Mert Müldür; Cengiz Ünder (Kenan Karaman 80), Ozan Tufan (Yusuf Yazıcı 64), Kaan Ayhan (Okay Yokuşlu 64), İrfan Can Kahveci (Orkun Kökçü 80), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Dorukhan Toköz 86); Burak Yılmaz

      Next up

      Switzerland must wait to see if they are one of the best third-placed teams

      Group A Live now

      Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
      Italy ITA Italy Playing now 3 3 0 0 7 0 7 9
      Wales WAL Wales Playing now 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4
      Switzerland SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4
      Turkey TUR Turkey Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0
