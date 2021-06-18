Switzerland vs Turkey UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Turkey take on Switzerland in UEFA EURO 2020 Group A in Baku on Sunday 20 June at 18:00CET.



What's the story?

For both these teams it is win or bust. Switzerland, who drew with Wales then lost to Italy, can still finish second on goal difference if they win and the Dragons lose to the Azzurri in Rome, though victory is required regardless to at least stay in contention to be a best third-placed team. After two losses, Turkey need victory to end in third place and will probably need to improve their goal difference with none scored and five conceded.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Classic Switzerland EURO goals

Possible line-ups

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Schär, Akanji; Mbabu, Freuler, Xhaka, Rodríguez; Shaqiri; Embolo, Gavranović﻿

Misses next match if booked: Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Schär

Turkey: Uğurcan Çakır; Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Çağlar Söyüncü, Mert Müldür; Kaan Ayhan, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Cengiz Ünder, Yusuf Yazıcı; Burak Yılmaz

Misses next match if booked: Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Dervişoğlu, Çağlar Söyüncü, Burak Yılmaz

Reporters' views

Vieri Capretta, Switzerland reporter: All or nothing for Switzerland, who need a win against Turkey to have any hope of a place in the next round. There are positive vibes in the training camp, and the team is convinced they'll play well. Goal difference could be crucial, so expect an attacking approach, with Xherdan Shaqiri the key man in setting up the two strikers. Vladimir Petković﻿ won’t change his system, but we might see some different faces from the start.

Meet the teams: Turkey

Görkem Kirgiz, Turkey reporter: The Crescent-Stars' hopes were high before the tournament yet that has turned to a big disappointment after two games. Morale reached a new low after the Wales defeat, leaving Turkey without a point or a goal. That may lead Şenol Güneş to make changes, especially in midfield, as Turkey seek a convincing victory, and even that might not be enough to advance.

What the coaches and players say

Vladimir Petković, Switzerland coach: "I spoke to the team and told them there's a match left, and three points could get us to the next round.”

Steven Zuber, Switzerland midfielder: "Everyone in the team is disappointed [after the 3-0 defeat against Italy], and not just the team: the whole nation is disappointed. It’s fine to be disappointed, it happens in sport. We know what the feeling is like to be on the other side, and that’s our aim: to be on the other side on Sunday. We need to score one goal more than [Turkey]. That would be good."

Şenol Güneş, Turkey coach: "This is a young team. They haven't experienced a tournament like this before. I know expectations were high, but this team created those expectations with their good performances."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Switzerland: LDWWWW

Turkey: LLWDWD