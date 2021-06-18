Italy vs Wales UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Wales take on Italy in UEFA EURO 2020 Group A in Rome on Saturday 20 June at 18:00 CET.



What's the story?

Two wins in Rome have booked Italy's progress as well as stretching their perfect run to ten games, while a 30th straight match without defeat would make sure of first place. Wales travel to Italy having picked up four points from their two games in Baku and another draw would ensure progress regardless of any other results, and they will finish first in Group A with a win.

Where to watch the game on TV

Possible line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Toloi, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Locatelli, Jorginho, Barella; Berardi, Belotti, Chiesa

Misses next match if booked: none

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Ampadu, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore

Misses next match if booked: Davies, Mepham, Moore

Reporters' views

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: After changing only one player – the injured Alessandro Florenzi replaced by Giovanni Di Lorenzo – between the first and second games, Roberto Mancini is expected to shuffle his line-up to bring in fresh legs against Wales. Andrea Belotti and Federico Chiesa are vying for a place in attack, and while Giorgio Chieliini’s injury is not serious, the centre-back is already focusing on the round of 16. Mancini is not worried about making changes; as Chiellini told us today: "In this team you can change the actors but the script remains the same."

Matthew Howarth, Wales reporter: Wales' magnificent victory over Turkey has left them on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages for the second EURO in succession, but they still have a job to do against an Italy side who flexed their muscles in their opening two Group A matches. The slightest dip in performance levels from Rob Page's side will be ruthlessly exploited by Italy, who are no doubt eager to finish the group stage in style.

Ramsey delight as Wales on the brink

What the coaches and players say

Domenico Berardi, Italy forward, speaking to EURO2020.com: "We have so many options in attack. We must try to give 100% in every game. There's another important test coming up [against Wales] and we will aim to win that too.”

Robert Page, Wales manager: "We can't plan for [qualification], if four points is good enough to get through then brilliant. We'll pick a team and formation to go out against Italy and compete, and get the win. We want to win every game we play, and it's no different on Sunday."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Italy: WWWWWW

Wales: DWDLWW