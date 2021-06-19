Russia vs Denmark UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Denmark take on Russia in UEFA EURO 2020 Group B in Copenhagen on Monday 21 June at 21:00 CET.



What's the story?

Russia rose to the occasion against Finland on Matchday 2 when requiring a win to preserve their hopes of reaching the knockouts. Aleksei Miranchuk scored the only goal of a tight game to lift them second in the section﻿, and another victory here would send them into the last 16.

Denmark no longer have matters in their own hands after slipping to a second Group B defeat against Belgium on Thursday, but could still go through in second place with a win – provided the Belgians do beat Finland in the other fixture.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BEL Belgium Playing now 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 RUS Russia Playing now 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 3 FIN Finland Playing now 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 DEN Denmark Playing now 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Meet the teams: Russia

Russia: Safonov; Barinov, Diveev, Dzhikiya; Mário Fernandes, Zobnin, Ozdoev, Karavaev; Miranchuk, Golovin; Dzyuba

Misses next match if booked: Barinov, Dzhikiya, Ozdoev

Denmark: Schmeichel; Mæhle, Kjær, Christensen, Wass; Damsgaard, Højbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Cornelius, Braithwaite

Misses next match if booked: Damsgaard, Jensen, Wass

Reporters' views

Artur Petrosyan, Russia reporter: This is the decisive moment for Russia: they could qualify as group runners-up or they could finish bottom. Russia looked far better in possession against Finland but are still lacking a clinical edge up front. They will need to find it again in time for this game.

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter: We are facing a nail-biter on Monday. Both teams are in contention for second spot in the group, but it all hinges on what plays out between Finland and Belgium. The Danes have shown themselves to be a competitive outfit, yet they are still to get off the mark. It's now or never.

What the coaches say

Classic Denmark EURO goals

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "No matter what, we shall go out there and try win the match. It is going to be an unbelievably hard match against Russia. They are a good team. We shouldn't force anything. We all know how hard it is to force things, and we should keep a level head and prevent mistakes. It is going to be a good, long game again.”

More to follow.

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Russia: WLWDLW

Denmark: LLWDWW