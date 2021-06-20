Croatia vs Scotland UEFA EURO 2020 preview: TV channels and live streams, where to watch, team news, form guide

Scotland take on Croatia in UEFA EURO 2020 Group D in Glasgow on Tuesday 22 June at 21:00 CET.

What's the story?

Only a win will do for both teams here. Croatia got off the mark last time out in a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic, but they remain third, narrowly ahead of Scotland on goal difference. The Tartan Army come into the game with their spirits lifted after impressing in their draw with England. Can they build on that as they return to Glasgow to face opponents against whom they are unbeaten in five meetings, including three wins? Victory could finally end their hoodoo of having never got past a major tournament group stage.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Meet the teams: Croatia

Possible line-ups

Croatia: Livaković; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modrić, Brozović, Kovačić; Ivanušec, Perišić; Petković

Misses next match if booked: Brozović, Ćaleta-Car, Kovačić, Lovren

Scotland: Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O'Donnell, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Misses next match if booked: McGinn, O'Donnell

Reporters' views

Elvir Islamovic, Croatia reporter: Croatia appear below par but have one last chance to redeem themselves and make their primary goal – the knockout stage. From what I've seen so far, it will be extremely difficult. They have never beaten Scotland, and they haven't looked their sharpest this week either. Zlatko Dalić will make a few changes, perhaps fielding young Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Luka Ivanušec on the right. Croatia have often got it together when the chips are really down; can they summon their inner strength and do it again?

Alex O'Henley, Scotland reporter: Scotland will hope their unbeaten record against Croatia will continue on Tuesday. However, only a win will suffice at Hampden if Steve Clarke’s men are to make history by progressing to the knockout stage for the first time. After the emotional high of Wembley they must bring the same intensity to this game at Hampden and do what they have failed to do in their first two fixtures: namely score a goal. This really is a winner-takes-all contest.

What the coaches say

Robertson: 'Scotland should have won'

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "Scotland should have done much better against the Czechs; they had a lot of chances. They showed motivation and fighting spirit against England as well, and they will be the same against us because three points means a historic result for them in their stadium in front of their fans. A winning result is what gives you that positive atmosphere and we haven't had that. We had that in Russia [at the 2018 World Cup] but now we are constantly in the red and we can't get into a rhythm."

Steve Clarke, Scotland manager: "Croatia have good attributes, different attributes to England. They are a good team who move the ball well. ﻿They have two really top players in midfield in Kovačić and Modrić and we need to deal with that. If we get everybody on the pitch that we want to get on the pitch and they all produce 8/10 performances, then you would hope that would be good enough to get the win that we need to get out of the group. When you are playing against the top sides, you need 11 8/10s."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Croatia: DLLDWW

Scotland: DLWDWD