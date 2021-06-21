Germany vs Hungary UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Hungary take on Germany in UEFA EURO 2020 Group F in Munich on Wednesday 23 June at 21:00 CET.

What's the story?

Germany made the rest of the competition sit up and take note on Matchday 2 as they responded to their opening defeat by France with a dominant 4-2 win over defending champions Portugal. The result thrust them back into the reckoning for the round of 16 and another triumph here would see them over the line. Hungary may be underdogs on paper, but their 1-1 draw with France in Budapest shows they should not be underestimated. The point kept alive their dream of going through, but only a victory in Munich can make it a reality.

Group F Live now Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 GER Germany Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 POR Portugal Playing now 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3 HUN Hungary Playing now 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Star of the Match: Gosens on Germany win

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündoğan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller; Gnabry

Misses next match if booked: Ginter, Havertz, Kimmich

Hungary: Gulácsi; Botka, Orbán, At. Szalai; Négo, Kleinheisler, Ádám Nagy, Schafer, Fiola; Ád. Szalai, Sallai.

Misses next match if booked: Botka, Négo, Orbán



Reporters' views

Philip Röber, Germany reporter: If their level of focus ﻿is as high against Hungary as the level of confidence they must have taken from the win against Portugal, it is hard to see Germany missing out on a place in the round of 16. However, there may be changes to the starting XI, as a few players are carrying knocks. It would be difficult to replace Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and/or İlkay Gündoğan without upsetting the team's newly-found balance.

Andy Clark, Hungary reporter: That Hungary enter this match with a chance of progressing from Group F is testimony to the way Marco Rossi’s side have grown into this tournament. Excellent defensively in the main thus far, they have also shown they can be clinical on the break. Hungary were well worth their draw on Saturday, and that many of their players were disappointed not to have beaten France speaks volumes for the threat they pose – which Germany would be well advised not to underestimate.

Star of the Match: Kleinheisler reaction to Hungary point

View from the camps

Joachim Löw, Germany coach: "We had great pace and managed to move the ball around well against Portugal. The next match will be more difficult if Hungary defend with eight or nine players and try to hit on the counter. They have shown how dangerous they can be.”

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "Since we're here at the funfair, we also want to play; we want to perform well, but we must also keep our feet on the ground. We’re hoping to bring our 'A' game with us to Munich."

Form guide (most recent first)

Germany: WLWDLW

Hungary: DLDWWW