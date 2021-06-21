Portugal vs France UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

France take on Portugal in UEFA EURO 2020 Group F in Budapest on Wednesday 23 June at 21:00 CET.



What's the story?

Portugal's defeat by Germany on Saturday leaves them in greater need of the points going into this rematch of the UEFA EURO 2016 final. The Seleção's fate is still in their own hands, however, and they will again look to EURO 2020 top scorer and serial record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo to steer them to a victory that would send them through. France's draw with Hungary kept them top of the section on four points and Les Bleus only require a draw to reach the last 16.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, Renato Sanches, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

Misses next match if booked: Rúben Dias

France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot; Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappé

Misses next match if booked: Pavard

Reporters' views

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter: Playing France knowing that they need a result is not how Portugal wanted to go into their last group game, with elimination still a possibility. As he did in 2016, Fernando Santos ﻿had an informal chat and press conference solely for the Portuguese press, where he talked about tactics and the need to refresh the team, and where he took responsibility for Portugal's joint-biggest EURO defeat. They will face the world champions aiming to secure their last-16 place without relying on results elsewhere.

David Crossan, France reporter: The message from Didier Deschamps to his squad after the disappointing result against Hungary was simple: "Win against Portugal and we'll top the group." After suffering physically in sweltering conditions, Les Bleus will be relieved to be playing after the Budapest sun goes down. I expect to see more energy and purpose from Deschamps' side – and that Karim Benzema will finally score his first EURO goal on his ninth appearance in the finals.

View from the camps

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "We will have to look at [the footage of the 4-2 defeat against Germany] and now what we have to do is clear our heads as we have a very important game against France."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "The most important thing is that I have every faith in [Benzema] and so, too, does the entire squad. There are times when strikers don't score goals. They are judged on whether they score or not."

Antoine Griezmann, France forward: "The match is like a final, but I think we have to treat it like the two matches we've already played. We know we have to get a result to progress; a win would be best. We know it's going to be a tough game, but I think we're ready. We'll have to prepare well and see tactically how we can make it as difficult as possible for them. The stadium will be full again and I'm happy to be able to play with that atmosphere."

Form guide (most recent first)

Portugal: LWWDWD

France: DWWWWW