Italy vs Austria UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Italy play Austria in a UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 tie in London on Saturday 26 June at 21:00 CET.

What's the story?

No team impressed more in the group stage than Group A winners Italy, who qualified with back-to-back 3-0 victories over Turkey and Switzerland before taking their winning streak to 11 games – all without conceding a goal – by edging Wales 1-0. They will expect nothing less than to maintain both runs at Wembley Stadium.

Austria's first two Group C matches went to form with a comfortable 3-1 success against North Macedonia followed by a 2-0 defeat by the Netherlands. They saved their best performance for when they truly needed it, though, dominating Ukraine and taking the points through Christoph Baumgartner's solitary goal. A similar display will be required here.

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Doubtful: Florenzi (calf), Chiellini (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Pessina

Austria: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Grillitsch, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautović

Out: Lazaro (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Alaba, Bachmann, Lainer

Reporters' views

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: There is so much enthusiasm in the Italy squad that my only concern is: too much enthusiasm? Do the Azzurri risk thinking about a potential quarter-final against Belgium or Portugal before facing Austria? Roberto Mancini is too experienced for such a mistake and is working hard on his players' mindset to avoid this. Still, the Italy side that bossed Group A in Rome must accept the role of favourites here.

Jordan Maciel, Austria reporter: Austria have nothing to lose at Wembley. There's no denying they are the underdogs against the formidable Italians, but it's a role Franco Foda's team can revel in. Their performance against Ukraine showed what they are capable of when they play on the front foot. If they have the courage to take the same approach on Saturday, the reward may be the sweetest yet.

View from the camps

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "Now another tournament begins. If the boys continue to play like they are doing, I'm happy – that's all I ask for. Verratti or Locatelli? Someone good will not play."

Lorenzo Insigne, Italy forward: "We have watched some of Austria's matches. We haven't discussed any details yet but, from what we've seen, they are a very physical team who can run and press the entire match. But we won't let ourselves be influenced by them; we'll play our football. All we need to do is stay calm and prepare for this match like all the others in order to go out and play a great game."

Franco Foda, Austria coach: "In this phase of the tournament, there are no easy opponents. Italy haven't lost for an eternity but perhaps there will come a time when they lose again. It will be important for us to prepare with focus and recover, then we will do everything we can to win in London. It will be tough but the team are eager and ready. I have a plan."

Florian Grillitsch, Austria midfielder: "Of course, we know that Italy are favourites. But we've already achieved something historic; why shouldn't we keep going? We're the underdogs, we know we'll need another top performance, to raise our game another level, and perhaps even get a bit of luck."

Form guide (most recent first)

Italy: WWWWWW

Austria: WLWDLL