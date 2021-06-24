Wales vs Denmark UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Wales take on Denmark in the opening UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 tie in Amsterdam on Saturday 26 June at 18:00 CET.

What's the story?

Wales were on a high after following up their opening draw with Switzerland with a fine 2-0 victory against Turkey. Even losing to Italy in their final Group A game will not have dampened the belief that they can make their mark in the knockout stage again, having reached the semi-finals in 2016.

Denmark were effectively playing knockout football on Matchday 3 having suffered defeats in their first two Group B matches. That proved the making of Kasper Hjulmand's men as they dismantled Russia 4-1 and they will hope to carry that momentum into their first UEFA EURO 2020 fixture away from the Parken Stadium.

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies; Morrell, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore

Suspended: Ampadu

Misses next match if booked: Allen, Davies, Gunter, Mepham, Moore

Denmark: Schmeichel; Mæhle, Vestergaard, Kjær, Christensen, Wass; Højbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Damsgaard, Braithwaite

Misses next match if booked: Damsgaard, Delaney, Jensen, Wass

Reporters' views

Matthew Howarth, Wales reporter: Wales have already achieved their goal for the tournament by qualifying from a difficult group, but there is no reason why their EURO adventure cannot continue deep into the knockout stage. Denmark blew Russia away in the second half in Copenhagen but Rob Page's side, who defended for their lives in Rome to clinch their last-16 spot, are an altogether different proposition. This has all the ingredients to be one of the ties of the round.

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter: This tournament started all wrong for Denmark but they managed to scramble through, and now they are where they expected to be: in the knockout stage. Looking at the other match-ups, Denmark cannot be too unhappy about their opponents but they need to show great respect for Wales. The Russia game was great, scoring four goals, but the team still lack a goal-getter. How many of Monday's goals can they recreate?

View from the camps

Rob Page, Wales manager: "We're all ambitious and we want to go as far as we can, but we're not naive going into this game. We've watched Denmark play in their most recent game and you can't be anything other than impressed by what they're doing. We also know that, on our day, we can give anyone a good game."

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "We have prepared well and feel totally ready for all scenarios. All in all, we are well prepared and are looking forward to it."

Form guide (most recent first)

Wales: LWDDLW

Denmark: WLLWDW