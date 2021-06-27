Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic: solid Czechs stride into the quarter-finals

Schick scored his fourth goal of the tournament as the Czech Republic beat a ten-man Netherlands to reach the quarter-finals, where an in-form Denmark await them.

Match in brief

In an eventful opening in Budapest, both sides were quick to create opportunities. Frank de Boer’s men soon began to find their stride though, and the Czech Republic struggled to deal with the Oranje’s pace. However, Matthijs de Ligt and Memphis Depay spurned early chances to take the lead.

Tomáš Holeš scored the opening goal POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Against the run of play, Tomáš Souček glanced wide from Petr Ševčík’s fine cross and Antonín Barák flashed over from close range, as Jaroslav Šilhavý’s side swiftly regained a foothold.

A surging Donyell Malen run was cut out by Tomáš Vaclík soon after the restart, before the Netherlands were reduced to ten men as last-man Matthijs de Ligt handled the ball to prevent a Czech break in the 55th minute.

The Dutch looked rattled, and the Czechs soon capitalised when Tomáš Holeš’ powerful header finally broke the deadlock on 68 minutes. But they weren’t finished yet. Ten minutes later, Holeš pounced to cue up Patrik Schick to seal the Czech Republic's place in the quarter-finals.

Star of the Match: Tomáš Holeš (Czech Republic)

"He decided the match with his goal and his assist for the second goal. He was excellent across the midfield as a screening midfielder. He played it safe in an important position."

Dušan Fitzel, UEFA Technical Observer

Check out every Heineken Star of the Match at UEFA EURO 2020.

Derek Brookman‏, Netherlands reporter

They say the margins are very fine in top-level sport, and that was certainly demonstrated this evening in Budapest. The game was tense and balanced until the red card, but after that the De Ligt-shaped gap in the Dutch defence was mercilessly exploited by the Czech Republic. A sobering lesson for this exciting Oranje team, and one that will hopefully see them bounce back even better than before.

Patrik Schick notched his fourth goal of EURO 2020 Getty Images

Ondřej Zlámal‏, Czech Republic reporter

What a performance! The Czechs came ready to face attacking force of the Dutch, but they coped incredibly, and their hard work has been rewarded with another marvellous win against the Netherlands. It was richly deserved, and the outstanding performance was capped by two fine team goals.

Reaction

To follow

Key stats

Czechoslovakia/the Czech Republic have won four of their five EURO quarter-finals.

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, the Netherlands have won just one of their last eight EURO final tournament knockout phase matches (W1 D4 L3).

The Netherlands have lost their last three EURO final tournament knockout phase matches.

Czech Republic have won five of their last seven international matches against the Netherlands (W5 L2).

Czech Republic have scored two or more goals in five of their last seven international matches against the Netherlands.

Czech Republic have scored more than one goal in only three of their last nine EURO final tournament matches.

Tomáš Holeš’ goal is the first that Czech Republic have scored in the EURO knockout phase since Milan Baroš in 2004 on this day in the 3-0 win over Denmark in the quarter-finals.

Line-ups

Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind (Timber 81), Van Aanholt (Berghuis 81); De Roon (Weghorst 73), Wijnaldum, F. de Jong; Depay, Malen (Promes 57)

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Kadeřábek; Holeš (Král 85), Souček; Masopust (Jankto 79), Barák (Sadílek 90+2), Ševčík (Hložek 85); Schick (Krmenčík 90+2)