Sweden vs Ukraine UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Sweden take on Ukraine in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 in Glasgow on Tuesday 29 June at 21:00 CET.



What's the story?

Sweden are in buoyant mood after topping a competitive group. Their goalless draw with Spain and 1-0 win against Slovakia highlighted the team's defensive solidity, while the 3-2 success against Poland showed they can flourish on the front foot too. The Blågult have never won a knockout tie at the finals – this represents their best chance yet to break that duck.

Ukraine have been the Jekyll and Hyde side of the competition. They were outplayed by the Netherlands yet nearly snatched a point, appeared in control against North Macedonia but came close to letting slip a two-goal lead﻿, then were second best in their defeat by Austria. However, in Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk they have goal threats who can turn the tide once again.

Predicted line-ups

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S. Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Quaison

Misses next match if booked: Danielson, Lustig, Olsson

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov

Out: Popov (calf)

Doubtful: Zubkov (calf)

Misses next match if booked: ﻿Shaparenko, Sydorchuk

Reporters' views

Sujay Dutt, Sweden reporter: A goal within two minutes of kick-off and one in added time book-ended the 3-2 win against Poland that gave Sweden top spot in Group E. That closing salvo owed much to substitutes Dejan Kulusevski and Viktor Claesson. One or both could start in this game and, if so, that would make for a more attacking side. However, defence remains Sweden's strongest suit.

Bogdan Buga, Ukraine reporter: On Wednesday, Sweden gained a huge new audience among Ukrainians, and not least the whole of Andriy Shevchenko's team. The Swedes' win against Poland put the Synio-Zhovti in the last 16, but they can expect no gratitude in Glasgow. Ukraine struggled against a well-organised, physical Austria side in their last game and can expect a similar approach from Sweden. Lessons must be learned if Shevchenko is to return to his beloved Italy for the quarter-finals.



View from the camps

Janne Andersson, Sweden coach: "I've had the same mobile number since 1995. After the match against Poland, I received a few hundred text messages, not one of them negative. It's former players of mine who have written."

Mykola Shaparenko, Ukraine midfielder: "We have made history but we want to make new history now. Sweden are a tough team with big character; they fight for every metre of the pitch and have some great individual players."

Andriy Yarmolenko, Ukraine midfielder: "I want to thank Sweden [for the win against Poland that put Ukraine in the last 16] but now we will play against them. We'll try to play our football and show our best form. We haven't played our best football here yet."

Georgiy Bushchan, Ukraine goalkeeper: "Lady Luck was kind to us [to qualify in third place] and we'll try to use this second chance. Sweden earned seven points in a very tough group. This team deserves all our respect."

Form guide (most recent first)

Sweden: WWDWWW

Ukraine: LWLWWD