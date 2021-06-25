England vs Germany: UEFA EURO 2020 match background, facts and stats

Old rivals England and Germany have enjoyed plenty of memorable encounters over the years, with their EURO '96 semi-final likely to be a focal point of reference as the teams meet again at Wembley in the round of 16 of UEFA EURO 2020.

• This is England's fourth game of the tournament at Wembley, where they remained unbeaten with three clean sheets in securing first place in Group B. Germany, meanwhile, recovered from losing their opening game to finish second in Group F, although they needed a late equaliser on Matchday 3 to send them through.

• The winners will travel to Rome to take on Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals on 3 July.

Previous meetings

• There is nothing to choose between the teams over their previous 32 meetings, with 13 wins each, though England have the slight edge in goals scored, 51 to Germany's 42.

• Current England head coach Gareth Southgate was a pivotal figure in their last UEFA European Championship knockout meeting, missing England's sixth penalty as Germany prevailed 6-5 in the shoot-out after a 1-1 draw at Wembley in the EURO '96 semi-finals. Alan Shearer had given England a third-minute lead; Stefan Kuntz levelled for Germany 13 minutes later. Germany went on to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 via a golden goal in the Wembley final.

• England gained a measure of revenge at UEFA EURO 2000, Shearer scoring the only goal against the holders in Charleroi on Matchday 2, although neither England nor Germany would progress to the knockout rounds.

• The only other EURO fixtures between the sides came in the 1972 quarter-finals, Günter Netzer – who scored the second goal from the penalty spot – inspiring West Germany to a 3-1 first-leg win at Wembley with Uli Hoeness and Gerd Müller also on target. The second leg finished goalless, West Germany going on to lift the trophy for the first time.

• Their most significant meeting came at Wembley in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final, Geoff Hurst scoring a hat-trick as England ran out 4-2 winners after extra time.

• West Germany turned the tables in the World Cup quarter-finals four years later, coming from two goals down to win 3-2 after extra time in León, and also prevailed on penalties in the 1990 semi-final in Turin, winning the shoot-out 4-3 after another 1-1 draw.

• More recently, Thomas Müller scored twice in the sides' last competitive meeting, a 4-1 German success in the 2010 World Cup round of 16 in Bloemfontein. Manuel Neuer was in goal for Germany.

• The teams have subsequently met in four friendlies, Germany winning two to England's one; the last, at Wembley in November 2017, in which Jordan Pickford made his debut for England, ended goalless. That was the second encounter with coaches Southgate and Löw in opposition, the first eight months earlier having resulted in a 1-0 win for Germany in Dortmund.

• Germany are unbeaten in their last seven games against England at Wembley (W5 D2); they have not lost there since goals from Colin Bell and Malcolm MacDonald gave England a 2-0 win in a March 1975 friendly. Their last competitive defeat at the stadium was the 1966 World Cup final.

EURO facts: England

• This is England's tenth appearance in the UEFA European Championship; they finished third in 1968 and also reached the semi-finals on home soil in 1996.

• England failed to qualify for the final tournament in 2008, the only time they have missed out since 1984.

• A team managed by Roy Hodgson won all ten qualifiers on the way to UEFA EURO 2016, where they finished second behind Wales in their section after taking five points from three matches, only to be shocked by Iceland in the round of 16 (1-2).

• Southgate's side finished top of Group A in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying, winning seven of their eight matches (L1) to progress six points ahead of the Czech Republic. A 2-1 loss in Prague was England's sole defeat.

• At this tournament, England have beaten Croatia and the Czech Republic both 1-0 either side of a goalless draw against Scotland.

• Harry Kane finished as the overall top scorer in the qualifying group stage with 12 goals, including at least one in every game. He also provided five assists.

• Sterling was involved in 15 of England's 37 qualifying goals, scoring eight himself with seven assists, and also got the winners against Croatia and the Czech Republic.

• The defeat by Iceland in the last 16 at UEFA EURO 2016 is England's only reverse in 14 EURO finals matches (W7 D6), with the quarter-final eliminations on penalties by Italy (2012) and Portugal (2004) counted as draws. The only knockout fixture they have ever won at a EURO final tournament was on penalties after a 0-0 draw against Spain in the 1996 quarter-final at Wembley.

• England have kept clean sheets in their last nine EURO matches at Wembley, qualifiers and final tournament combined. Indeed, the last goal they conceded there in the competition was a Jordan Henderson own goal in a 3-1 win against Slovenia in November 2014, a run of 842 minutes without conceding. The last opposition player to score against England at Wembley in a EURO match was Switzerland's Tranquillo Barnetta, who struck twice in a 2-2 qualifying draw on 4 June 2011.

• England's record at Wembley is now W185 D73 L39. They have won 11 of their last 13 matches at the stadium, including UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic (5-0), Bulgaria (4-0) and Montenegro (7-0); they have lost only two of their last 25 matches at Wembley (W18 D5), most recently a 1-0 UEFA Nations League defeat by Denmark on 14 October 2020.

• England have never lost in the finals of a major tournament at Wembley (W9 D4), with that 1996 semi-final against Germany classed as a draw.

EURO facts: Germany

• The Mannschaft are participating in their 13th successive EURO since missing out on the final tournament as West Germany in 1968, their first attempt.

• EURO winners in 1972, 1980 and 1996 – and three-time runners-up – Germany last missed out on the semi-finals in 2004 when, as in 2000, they did not make it through the group stage. With three European titles, they are the competition's joint record winners alongside Spain.

• Germany were again semi-finalists at UEFA EURO 2016, losing 2-0 to hosts France in the last four. The then-world champions had finished first in their section before beating Slovakia (3-0) and Italy (1-1, 6-5 pens) in the knockout rounds.

• Joachim Löw's side won seven of their eight qualifiers (L1) to book their place at UEFA EURO 2020. Having suffered their sole defeat, 4-2 at home to the Netherlands on 6 September 2019, Germany scored 15 goals in winning their last four matches.

• At this tournament, Germany played all three Group F games in Munich, opening with a 1-0 loss against France as a result of Mats Hummels' own goal, but recovering to beat holders Portugal 4-2 on Matchday 2. Leon Goretzka's 84th-minute goal then rescued a 2-2 draw against Hungary that sealed progress in second place behind France.

• This is Germany's 26th successive appearance in a World Cup or EURO final tournament.

• Germany's record against England at Wembley is W6 D2 L4. Their only game against the home team in England that was not played at Wembley was a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham's White Hart Lane in a 1935 friendly.

• West Germany's record in England at the 1966 World Cup was W4 D1 L1 – the final was the only game they played at Wembley. At EURO '96 it was W4 D2, with the semi-final and final their games there.

Links and trivia

• Have played in England:

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea 2017–)

Timo Werner (Chelsea 2020–)

Kai Havertz (Chelsea 2020–)

Bernd Leno (Arsenal 2018–)

Robin Koch (Leeds United 2020–)

Emre Can (Liverpool 2014–18)

Serge Gnabry (Arsenal 2013–16)

Leroy Sané (Manchester City 2016–20)

İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City 2016–)

Jamal Musiala (Southampton 2010–11, Chelsea 2011–19)

• Have played in Germany:

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund 2020–)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund 2017–)

• Have played together:

Jordan Henderson & Emre Can (Liverpool 2014–18)

Raheem Sterling & Emre Can (Liverpool 2014/15)

Jadon Sancho & Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund 2019–)

Jadon Sancho & Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund 2020–)

Jude Bellingham & Mats Hummels, Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund 2020–)

Ben Chilwell & Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea 2020–)

Reece James, Mason Mount & Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea: 2019–)

Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount & Kai Havertz, Timo Werner (Chelsea 2020–)

Kalvin Phillips & Robin Koch (Leeds United 2020–)

John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden & İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City 2016–)

Kyle Walker & İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City 2017–)

John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden & Leroy Sané (Manchester City 2016–20)

Kyle Walker & Leroy Sané (Manchester City 2017–20)

Bukayo Saka & Bernd Leno (Arsenal 2018–)

• Mount set up Havertz to score Chelsea's winner against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in Lisbon on 29 May. Rüdiger, Werner, Chilwell and James all started for Chelsea, with Walker, Stones, Foden, Sterling and Gündoğan featuring for City.

• Serge Gnabry scored four goals in Bayern München's 7-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage. Joshua Kimmich was also on target for Bayern, with Kane scoring for Spurs. Former Arsenal player Gnabry subsequently scored two more goals in London that season as Bayern beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the round of 16.

• Foden scored in both legs of Manchester City's 2020/21 UEFA Champions League quarter-final victory over a Borussia Dortmund side featuring Hummels and Emre Can (2-1 h, 2-1 a). Walker and Stones also featured in both games for City – as did Gündoğan, while Bellingham started the two legs for Dortmund.

• Gündoğan scored a penalty for Dortmund in their 2-1 defeat by Bayern München in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final at Wembley. Neuer and Müller were in the victorious Bayern team, with Hummels playing for Dortmund.

• Toni Kroos was in the Real Madrid side that defeated Henderson's Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

• Gündoğan and the Chelsea trio of Rüdiger, Havertz and Werner have all won once and lost once in domestic cup competitions at Wembley for their English club sides in 2021.

Penalty shoot-outs

• England's record in nine competitive penalty shoot-outs is W3 L6:

3-4 v West Germany, 1990 FIFA World Cup semi-final

4-2 v Spain, EURO '96 quarter-final

5-6 v Germany, EURO '96 semi-final

3-4 v Argentina, 1998 FIFA World Cup round of 16

5-6 v Portugal, UEFA EURO 2004 quarter-final

1-3 v Portugal, 2006 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

2-4 v Italy, UEFA EURO 2012 quarter-final

4-3 v Colombia, 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16

6-5 v Switzerland, 2019 UEFA Nations League third-place play-off

• Germany have won their six five penalty shoot-outs, losing only their first:

3-5 v Czechoslovakia, 1976 UEFA European Championship final

5-4 v France, 1982 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

4-1 v Mexico, 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

4-3 v England, 1990 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

6-5 v England, EURO '96 semi-finals

4-2 v Argentina, 2006 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

6-5 v Italy, UEFA EURO 2016 quarter-finals

Latest news

England

• The 1-0 win against the Czech Republic on Matchday 3 prolonged England's unbeaten run in the EURO finals group stage to 11 matches (W7 D4). However, they are without a win in four knockout phase encounters at the tournament, having lost three successive penalty shoot-outs – against Germany in 1996, Portugal in 2004 and Italy in 2012 – before going down 2-1 to Iceland in the round of 16 five years ago.

• England have kept clean sheets in a UEFA European Championship group stage for the first time, repeating the feat of the 1966 FIFA World Cup, when they were also unbreached in their opening three games at Wembley, then extended the run to four in the quarter-final, en route to lifting the trophy.

• Raheem Sterling scored both of England's group stage goals – winners against Croatia and the Czech Republic. Prior to UEFA EURO 2020 he had failed to score in 14 final tournament outings. He now has 16 goals in 64 internationals, including 14 in his last 19, and England have won all 12 matches in which he has scored.

• Jude Bellingham's appearance as a substitute against Croatia made him, at the age of 17 years and 349 days, the youngest player ever to feature at a EURO final tournament. However, six days later he lost the record to Poland's Kacper Kozłowski, who was aged 17 years and 246 days when he came off the bench in his team's Matchday 2 draw with Spain.

• The 0-0 draw against Scotland on Matchday 2 ended England's seven-game winning streak, the previous three matches having all been won 1-0, including both UEFA EURO 2020 warm-up fixtures in Middlesbrough against Austria and Romania. Bukayo Saka notched his maiden international goal to win the first game, and Marcus Rashford scored the penalty that decided the second, in which Jordan Henderson, seeking his first international goal on his 59th appearance, had a second spot kick saved.

• England have kept clean sheets in eight of their last nine matches, conceding just one goal over that period, to Jakub Moder of Poland in a 2-1 FIFA World Cup qualifying win at Wembley on 31 March.

• Ben White made his England debut as a substitute against Austria and was subsequently called up to the UEFA EURO 2020 squad to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, injured late in the same game. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone kept a clean sheet on his debut against Romania, when White made his first start.

• None of the seven players who featured in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final – Chelsea trio Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount and Manchester City quartet Sterling, Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker – took part in either of the two Middlesbrough friendlies. Mount and the four City players were all in the starting XI against Croatia, with just Walker missing from the game against Scotland, when James replaced him at right-back. Sterling, Stones and Walker were the only three of the seven used against the Czech Republic, with Chilwell and Mount unavailable due to tournament safety protocol.

• In addition to those three European champions at Chelsea and four Premier League title winners at Manchester City, the three foreign-based players in Gareth Southgate's squad all picked up winner's medals in 2020/21, Kieran Trippier helping Atlético de Madrid to the Spanish Liga title and Jadon Sancho and Bellingham scooping the German DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund.

• Sterling is the only member of England's UEFA EURO 2020 squad to have scored a goal at the EURO finals. He is among just six of the current squad members who were involved at the 2016 tournament in France, the others being Henderson, Rashford, Stones, Walker and current captain Harry Kane.

• Yet to score in seven games at the EURO finals, Kane's 15 goals in 13 qualifying appearances nevertheless make him England's all-time second highest scorer in the competition behind Wayne Rooney (20).

• Kane won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, with six goals, where Stones also scored twice and Trippier once. Other survivors from Southgate's squad in Russia, where England finished fourth, are Henderson, Rashford, Sterling, Walker, Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire, who also found the net during the tournament. Sterling and Henderson are two of three survivors from the 2014 World Cup, alongside Luke Shaw.

• England have brought goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale into the squad to replace Dean Henderson, who had to withdraw with a hip injury.

Germany

• Germany conceded the first goal in each of their three group games, losing 1-0 to France but coming from behind to beat Portugal 4-2 and draw 2-2 against Hungary.

• Kai Havertz, who was on target against both Portugal and Hungary, is the first German player to score in successive EURO finals matches since Mario Gomez, who achieved the feat in both 2012 and 2016. No German has ever found the net three games running at the tournament.

• Leon Goretzka's qualification-clinching equaliser against Hungary was his fourth in tournament football, the previous three having all come at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, which Germany won.

• After going two EURO finals matches without scoring – both against France – Germany struck four goals in a group game at the tournament for the first time as Joachim Löw's side defeated Fernando Santos's Portugal 4-2 in Munich on Matchday 2. They had also won by that scoreline in the quarter-finals of UEFA EURO 2012 against a Greece side led by the same coach.

• The defeat by France on Matchday 1 was Germany's third in four tournament matches, having lost two of their three games at the 2018 World Cup – both of those also without scoring. It was the second successive major finals in which Germany had lost their opening match and the first time they had done so at the UEFA European Championship.

• Germany's two pre-UEFA EURO 2020 friendlies brought a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Innsbruck and a 7-1 romp against Latvia in Düsseldorf in which there were seven different goalscorers, the first of them, Robin Gosens, opening his account for the Mannschaft. The Atalanta player was also on target against Portugal, in which he won the Star of the Match award.

• Those two warm-up games were notable for the return of erstwhile stalwarts Mats Hummels and Thomas Müller, neither of whom had played for Germany since November 2018. Christian Günter had an even longer wait for a return to national colours, his second cap, as a substitute in the draw against Denmark, coming seven years after his first, while Kevin Volland's appearance in Innsbruck was his first since November 2016.

• The game against Latvia was also a significant one for goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer as it was his 100th international appearance for Germany, making him the third centurion in the UEFA EURO 2020 squad alongside Müller and Toni Kroos (now both 105 caps) and the first German goalkeeper ever to reach that landmark.

• Twelve players survived that early exit from the 2018 World Cup to retain their places in Joachim Löw's selection this time around, though only eight remain from UEFA EURO 2016 – Neuer, Hummels, Müller, Kroos, Joshua Kimmich and non-World Cup participants Bernd Leno, Emre Can and Leroy Sané.

• Until Havertz scored Germany's third goal against Portugal no player in Löw's UEFA EURO 2020 squad had ever found the net at the EURO finals. Müller has now competed in 14 final tournament matches without a goal, Kroos in 13 and Hummels – an own goal scorer against France – in 12. Müller, who in contrast has scored ten World Cup final tournament goals, even missed his penalty in the 2016 quarter-final shoot-out against Italy.

• Eight members of Bayern München's 2020/21 Bundesliga-winning side have been selected for this squad – Neuer, Kimmich, Sané, Müller, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Niklas Süle and Jamal Musiala, who, as a late substitute against Hungary, became, at the age of 18 years and 117 days, the youngest player ever to represent Germany at a major tournament

• Other 2020/21 trophy winners in the squad are Dortmund pair Hummels and Can, who won the DFB-Pokal, Manchester City's Premier League champion İlkay Gündoğan, and UEFA Champions League winners Antonio Rüdiger, Timo Werner and final goalscorer Havertz of Chelsea.

• There were 21 members of Löw's EURO squad in UEFA Champions League action during the 2020/21 season, plus Leno in the UEFA Europa League, with only Freiburg's Günter, Monaco's Volland, Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp and Leeds United's Robin Koch not involved in continental club competition.