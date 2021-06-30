Switzerland vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Switzerland take on Spain in the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final in Saint Petersburg on Friday 2 July at 18:00 CET.

What's the story?

Watch Morata's extra-time stunner for Spain

"What a match! What an evening of football," said goalkeeper Yann Sommer after saving Kylian Mbappé's penalty to win Switzerland's round of 16 shoot-out against France; their first win at a knockout tournament since the 1938 FIFA World Cup, and the greatest night in Swiss footballing history. Vladimir Petković's had apologised for his side's performance after their 3-0 group stage loss to Italy; after their 3-3 draw against Les Bleus in Bucharest, they can do no wrong.

Spain played with fire in the round of 16, letting a 3-1 lead slip against Croatia before finally finishing off Zlatko Dalić's side in extra time. Luis Enrique's squad started off the group stage with two draws, but have hit a stride of sorts, becoming the first side to score five goals in back-to-back EURO finals games. Confidence is building, but Sergio Busquets will remember that when Spain last met the Swiss at a final tournament, they lost 1-0 in their 2010 World Cup opener in Durban.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

When Switzerland and Spain met last year

Predicted line-ups

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Zakaria, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović

Suspended: Xhaka

Misses next match if booked: Akanji, Elvedi, Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Rodríguez, Schär

Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Eric García, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Sarabia, Morata, Ferran Torres

Suspended: none

Misses next match if booked: Jordi Alba, Busquets, Pau Torres, Rodri

Reporters' views

Vieri Capretta, Switzerland reporter: History has been made, but history never stops being made. Switzerland want to get to Wembley and after eliminating the world champions, they have every right to keep believing. Vladimir Petković has hit on a great system and starting XI and (though captain Granit Xhaka is suspended) his side will have a similar outlook as they take on Spain: play to Switzerland's strengths and make the most of Spain's weaknesses.

Watch Morata's extra-time stunner for Spain

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter: Even a Spain side capable of ten goals in their last two matches will not look on Switzerland as straightforward quarter-final rivals. Their two recent Nations League meetings were intensely tight with a 1-1 draw in Basel and a 1-0 win for Spain a month earlier in October 2020. The two previous results? A 1-1 friendly draw and that infamous 1-0 Switzerland win at the 2010 World Cup. Is this a irresistible force vs immovable object match? Do penalties loom?

View from the camps

Vladimir Petković, Switzerland coach: "The game against France was almost too emotional. All my players gave 120%. It was probably one of my team's best games ever. We will need a similar performance against Spain in the quarter-finals."

Granit Xhaka, Switzerland captain: "Everyone from Switzerland can be very, very proud. We made history against France. I'm very proud to be part of this team. We can dream. We're still in the tournament. We know Spain, we played against them a few months ago, but we need the same character, the same fighting spirit we showed against France."

Watch Swiss celebrate shoot-out win

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "I'm ready for games like [the 5-3 win against Croatia] if we have another – but I'm not sure if my family or the fans feel the same! We won’t play long-ball, defensive football even if playing the way we do brings wild matches. We only defend by trying to own the ball and play."

Ferran Torres, Spain forward: "People said that Spain couldn't score, but I never thought that. When you work hard, you get rewards. I don't care who we play in the quarter-finals. We will go into any game believing that we depend on ourselves – driven by pride and ambition."

Unai Simón, Spain goalkeeper: "The quarter-final is down to us, not our opponents. It wouldn't matter if it were France, the Swiss, Ukraine – we are here to win, so we have to face and beat the best."

Form guide (most recent first)

Switzerland: DWLDWW

Spain: WWDDWW