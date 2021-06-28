UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Belgium-Italy UEFA EURO 2020

Football Arena Munich - Munich
Quarter-finals
Belgium
Belgium
-
-
Italy
Italy

      Belgium vs Italy UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

      Monday 28 June 2021

      Belgium face Italy in the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-finals – all you need to know.

      Belgium take on Italy in the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-finals in Munich on Friday 2 July at 21:00 CET.

      Belgium vs Italy: click here for live coverage


      What's the story?

      Thorgan Hazard fired Belgium into the last eight with a stunning goal to knock holders Portugal out in the round of 16. The victory﻿ came at a cost, however, as Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard were both taken off nursing injuries, but the Red Devils' fourth win and third clean sheet of the tournament mean they will be confident regardless of whether that star duo recover in time.

      Italy arrive in equally buoyant mood after extending their unbeaten sequence to a national record of 31 games, although they had to dig deep to overcome Austria 2-1 in extra time in the last round. Like Belgium, the Azzurri have won every game so far at EURO 2020 – and the victors in this tie will set a new record for the longest run of victories in the competition, qualifying included.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

      EURO 2016 highlights: Belgium 0-2 Italy
      EURO 2016 highlights: Belgium 0-2 Italy

      Predicted line-ups

      Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; T. Hazard, Witsel, Tielemans, Meunier; E. Hazard/Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco/De Bruyne
      Doubtful: E. Hazard, De Bruyne
      Misses next match if booked: Alderweireld, T. Hazard, Vermaelen

      Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne﻿
      Misses next match if booked: Barella, Di Lorenzo, Pessina

      Reporters' views

      Belgium team-mates quiz
      Belgium team-mates quiz

      Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter: Fitness concerns over Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard have dominated the build-up, a real concern as both are integral to Belgium's attacking game. The first half against Denmark, when neither started and the Red Devils struggled, remains fresh in mind. Against a team like Italy, Belgium will be eager to have their strongest XI available. The Azzurri create chances and, having conceded a solitary goal in 12 outings, they don't allow too many at the other end. It should be a brilliant match.

      Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: The hard-fought win against Austria was exactly what the doctor ordered for Italy after three convincing performances in the group stage had sparked plenty of enthusiasm. For the first time in the tournament, Roberto Mancini's men go into a game in which they are not considered favourites, which traditionally is exactly what the Azzurri welcome. Italy have now a clear identity and their approach will be unchanged, though I expect even more focus and determination.

      View from the camps

      Italy: Who is most likely to...?
      Italy: Who is most likely to...?

      Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "Italy will attack from the very first second; they will be very structured and dynamic. Every player knows his role. The game against Portugal was a game that could have been played a lot further down the line; usually players don't play these physical and intense games at this stage of the tournament. Luckily, we have enough days to recover and prepare."

      Thorgan Hazard, Belgium midfielder: "Italy will be the toughest opponent we've met so far. They've had a good run of wins and it will be a nice challenge for us to end that sequence. Their style may suit us more than Portugal. They are enterprising so we may be able to profit from the open spaces, but it definitely won't be any easier."

      More to follow.

      Form guide (most recent first)

      Belgium: WWWWWD

      Italy: WWWWWW

      Download the EURO app

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 30 June 2021

      Related Items

      Every team's route to the final
      29/06/2021
      Live

      Every team's route to the final

      Plot your team's potential route to the UEFA EURO 2020 final at Wembley.
      TV channels and live streams
      27/06/2021
      Live

      TV channels and live streams

      See where you can watch the UEFA EURO 2020 matches where you are.
      Get the EURO 2020 Podcast
      29/06/2021
      Live

      Get the EURO 2020 Podcast

      Listen to the EURO 2020 Podcast for expert analysis and exclusive interviews.
      EURO 2020: meet the teams
      30/06/2021
      Live

      EURO 2020: meet the teams

      Get the lowdown on the sides still involved at UEFA EURO 2020.
      Every team's route to the final
      29/06/2021
      Live

      Every team's route to the final

      Plot your team's potential route to the UEFA EURO 2020 final at Wembley.