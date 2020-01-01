EURO 1980 Team of the Tournament

GOALKEEPER

Dino Zoff (Italy)

A European champion back in 1968, he did not concede here until Czechoslovakia's Ladislav Jurkemík struck spectacularly in the third-place play-off. Went on to win 112 caps and captained the Azzurri to FIFA World Cup glory in Spain in 1982, becoming the oldest trophy winner in the process at the age of 40. A fixture at Juventus for 11 years, he started his coaching career in Turin and led Italy to runners-up at UEFA EURO 2000.

DEFENDERS

Claudio Gentile (Italy)

An uncompromising defender who shackled Diego Maradona and Zico at the 1982 World Cup, Gentile warmed up for that triumphant tournament by helping Italy to clean sheets in all three group games here. From 1973–84, Gentile made 283 Serie A appearances for Juventus and won six Serie A titles. Capped 71 times, he coached the Azzurrini to glory at the 2004 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Claudio Gentile was a major part of the resolute Italy defence in 1980 ©Getty Images

Gaetano Scirea (Italy)

A peerless defender of calm authority, Scirea was as brilliant for Italy in 1980 as he would be two years later when helping the Azzurri win the World Cup. The elegant libero ended his international career after winning his 78th cap in 1986 at his third World Cup. Won all three major European club trophies plus seven Serie A titles during a 14-year stint at Juventus but, tragically, was killed in a car crash aged 36 while scouting for the Bianconeri.

Karlheinz Förster (West Germany)

The younger brother in West Germany's winning squad, Karlheinz outshone Bernd to earn a reputation as one of the world's most irrepressible central defenders. Aged 21, Förster neutralised Belgian dangerman Jan Ceulemans in the 1980 final to round off an exceptional championship. Won 81 caps, twice finishing a World Cup runner-up. A Bundesliga champion with Stuttgart in 1984, Förster also scooped a French double with Marseille in 1989.

Marco Tardelli scored crucial goals for Italy in 1980 and the 1982 World Cup final ©Getty Images

Hans-Peter Briegel (West Germany)

This tournament was the coming-of-age of this former decathlete, who went on to amass 72 caps and finish runner-up in two World Cups. Having played every game at the finals, he was badly missed after going off injured in the second half of the final. Returned to Italy four years later, when, after a decade at Kaiserslautern, he helped Verona win the Scudetto and became the first foreign-based player to be voted German Footballer of the Year. Briegel coached Albania from 2002 to 2006.

MIDFIELDERS

Marco Tardelli (Italy)

The abiding image of Tardelli is his wild-eyed celebration after scoring Italy's second goal in their 1982 World Cup final victory but that was not the first big goal the dynamic midfielder had scored for the Azzurri. Two years earlier he plundered Italy's sole effort in the group stage – the late winner against England on his home ground in Turin. Spent a decade winning silverware for Juventus, including the 1985 European Champion Clubs' Cup. Later coached Inter and Italy Under-21s.

Belgium midfielder Jan Ceulemans during the 1980 UEFA European Championship final against West Germany ©Icon Sport via Getty Images

Jan Ceulemans (Belgium)

Ceulemans won a then national record 96 caps between 1977 and 1990, scoring 23 goals. An attacking midfielder who could also play as a conventional striker, he filled the latter role in 1980. Ceulemans scored one goal at the finals, against England, but was Belgium's standout performer throughout. Although the 1984 tournament was a disappointment, the Club Brugge stalwart played in three World Cups, captaining Belgium to the semi-finals in 1986.

The 20-year-old Bernd Schuster shines in the 1980 UEFA European Championship final for West Germany ©Icon Sport via Getty Images

Bernd Schuster (West Germany)

This prodigious 20-year-old shone against the Netherlands and Belgium and those exploits sealed him a move from Köln to Barcelona, and second place in the European Footballer of the Year poll. Injury ruled him out of the 1982 World Cup before his international retirement at 24. Schuster won the 1985 Spanish title with Barcelona and lifted two championships at Real Madrid, where he briefly returned as coach in July 2007 after leading Getafe into Europe.

Hansi Müller (West Germany)

An elegant midfield playmaker with a sweet left foot, Müller was the rising star of the Bundesliga with Stuttgart when he went to the 1980 finals, aged 22. Started all four games and decorated the team's play with his clever passing. It would be his international peak as he disappointed at the 1982 World Cup and, after a stint at Inter, he won his 42nd and final cap the following year. Had an Indian summer with Tirol Innsbruck and was a city ambassador there for UEFA EURO 2008.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge heads the only goal of the game for West Germany against Czechoslovakia ©AFP via Getty Images

FORWARDS

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)

Arrived in Italy having topped the Bundesliga scoring charts with 26 goals in winning the title with Bayern. Carried on that form with the decisive goal against Czechoslovakia and assist for Horst Hrubesch's final winner. Voted 1980 European Footballer of the Year and retained the Ballon d'Or in 1981 after another top-scoring, title-winning campaign with Bayern. Scored 45 goals in 95 internationals, the last of which came in the 1986 World Cup final.

Horst Hrubesch (West Germany)

West Germany's match-winner in the final against Belgium, Hrubesch scored twice in Rome with his second a trademark bullet header on 89 minutes. A latecomer to the international scene, the 'The Heading Monster' was only called up after Klaus Fischer broke a leg and would win just 21 caps. A three-time Bundesliga champion, he captained Hamburg to European Cup success in 1983. As a coach, led Germany to Under-19 and Under-21 European glory in consecutive years and his country to Olympic silver in 2016.