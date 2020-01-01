EURO 1968 Team of the Tournament

GOALKEEPER

Dino Zoff (Italy)

Zoff did not make his Italy debut until April 1968 but scooped the trophy in only his fourth international appearance. He went on to win 112 caps and captained the Azzurri to FIFA World Cup glory in Spain in 1982, becoming the oldest trophy winner in the process at the age of 40. A fixture at Juventus for 11 years, he started his coaching career in Turin and led Italy to runners-up at UEFA EURO 2000.

Dino Zoff won the UEFA European Championship in 1968 and became a world champion 14 years later ©Getty Images

DEFENDERS

Mirsad Fazlagić (Yugoslavia)

A strong, resolute right-back, Fazlagić made nine of his 19 international appearances for Yugoslavia in their run to the final of the 1968 UEFA European Championship. A Sarajevo stalwart throughout the 1960s, he made 450 Yugoslavian league appearances for the club and captained them to a historic title in the 1966/67 season. Fazlagić is still revered as one of the finest Bosnian footballers of all time.

Giacinto Facchetti (Italy)

One of the game’s greatest left-backs, Facchetti was the heart and soul of Inter for almost half a century. Captain during their halcyon era in the mid-1960s, he made 634 appearances, scoring 75 goals. He skippered Italy to glory in 1968, helping the hosts reach the final by guessing the coin toss after their semi-final draw with the USSR. Held numerous posts at Inter after retiring in 1978 and was president when he died in 2006, aged 64.

Albert Schesternev (USSR)

It was his misfortune, as USSR captain, to lose the coin toss after the goalless semi-final with Italy – a match in which he had commanded their defence with customary fortitude and authority. A beaten finalist four years earlier, Schesternev played 89 times for the USSR and was their Player of the Year in 1970 after leading CSKA Moskva to their first national title in 19 years. Died in 1994.

England captain Bobby Moore followed up his 1966 World Cup victory with stellar performances at the 1968 UEFA European Championship ©Popperfoto via Getty Images

Bobby Moore (England)

Captain when England won the 1966 World Cup, Moore is revered as an icon in his homeland. Helped England to third place at the 1968 UEFA European Championship – their best placing in the competition. Spent the bulk of his career with West Ham and won the 1965 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup at Wembley Stadium, where a statue of him dominates the main entrance. Died in 1993.

MIDFIELDERS

Ivica Osim (Yugoslavia)

Perhaps best known as a coach, Osim was a top-class player as he proved with a man-of-the-match performance against world champions England in their 1968 semi-final. The hard-working midfielder and skilful dribbler, who missed the final through injury, spent most of his career at Željezničar. Had great success as a coach, at club and international level, and led Yugoslavia to the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals.

Sandro Mazzola recovered from injury to help Italy win the 1968 final ©AFP via Getty Images

Sandro Mazzola (Italy)

One of Italy's finest attacking midfielders, Mazzola was injured for the original final but recovered for the replay and masterminded the 2-0 victory over Yugoslavia. Spent his entire career at Inter, making 564 appearances and winning a host of honours, including back-to-back European Champion Clubs' Cups in 1964 and 1965 and four Italian league titles.

Angelo Domenghini (Italy)

An exciting right-winger who scored his fair share of goals, Domenghini’s most important strike for Italy was the 80th-minute free-kick that took the 1968 final against Yugoslavia to a replay. The 1970 World Cup runner-up had five successful years with Inter, where he won two Italian titles and the UEFA Champions Clubs’ Cup, and also won the Scudetto at Cagliari.

FORWARDS

Geoff Hurst (England)

The only player ever to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, Hurst earned his place in folklore on 30 July 1966 as his treble against West Germany helped England to a 4-2 extra-time win. By 1968, the West Ham striker was one of the world's finest centre-forwards and registered in the third-place play-off against the USSR. Retired from England duty in 1972, having scored 24 goals in 49 games.

Dragan Džajić scored in the 1968 UEFA European Championship semi-finals and final for Yugoslavia ©AFP

Luigi Riva (Italy)

Arguably the finest Italian striker of all time, Riva scored 35 goals in 42 games for the Azzurri – a landmark unsurpassed since he exited the international scene in 1974. The muscular left-footer earned his biggest prize for Italy in 1968, returning from injury to score the first goal in the final replay. Spent virtually his whole career at Cagliari, scoring 21 times as they won Serie A in 1970. His No11 shirt has been retired by the club.

Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia)

A dazzling dribbler, Džajić was named his nation's Golden Player to mark UEFA's Golden Jubilee in 2004. Won more caps for Yugoslavia than any other player – 85 from 1964–79 – and saved his best for 1968, scoring the late winner in the semi-final and opening the scoring in the final. Džajić's attachment to Crvena zvezda, for whom he scored 287 goals in 590 games, extended to multiple spells as club president.