EURO 2004 Team of the Tournament

GOALKEEPER

Petr Čech (Czech Republic)

A revelation at his first major tournament, Čech had agreed to leave Rennes for Chelsea before the finals. The 22-year-old went on to stamp his class on the Premier League, helping Chelsea win their first championship for 50 years in 2005, retain their crown and win the domestic double in 2010. Added the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in consecutive seasons before ending his career at Arsenal, where he won his fifth FA Cup.

Petr Čech took his first major tournament by storm in 2004 ©AFP

DEFENDERS

Traianos Dellas (Greece)

Little known prior to UEFA EURO 2004, the towering centre-back was pivotal as Otto Rehhagel's team conceded just four goals on their way to the title. An ever-present in Portugal, Dellas gave a string of memorable performances and headed the silver goal – his only strike in 53 internationals – in the semi-final against the Czech Republic. Spent the previous two years out of favour at Roma and returned to AEK in 2005, winning a second Greek Cup in 2011 – 11 years after his first. Has since coached at AEK, Atromitos and Panetolikos.

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal)

A newcomer to the side, Carvalho was drafted into Luiz Felipe Scolari's XI for the second group game against Russia and never looked back. A UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League winner with Porto, he followed José Mourinho to Chelsea after the finals and helped the Blues to successive league titles – to add to his two at Porto – and the domestic double in 2010. Ended career with stints at Real Madrid and Monaco, and is now assistant coach at Marseille.

Giourkas Seitaridis was part of the resilient Greece defence at UEFA EURO 2004 ©Getty Images

Giourkas Seitaridis (Greece)

Seitaridis was an accomplished presence at right-back during Greece's march to UEFA EURO 2004 glory. He contributed to a parsimonious defence but also provided an attacking outlet: his burst earned Greece their penalty in the opener against Portugal. He marked Thierry Henry and Milan Baroš out of games and victory completed a wonderful season, having won the double with Panathinaikos. After the tournament he joined Porto and had spells at Dinamo Moskva and Atlético Madrid before returning to Panathinaikos.

Gianluca Zambrotta (Italy)

Despite Italy's group stage elimination at UEFA EURO 2004, no blame could be laid at full-back Zambrotta's door and he was irresistable in the 1-1 draw with Sweden. Fared better in 2006, playing a leading role in Italy's FIFA World Cup triumph. After a successful seven-year stint with Juventus he joined Barcelona then Milan, winning a third Scudetto. His 98th and final international appearance came in 2010.

Maniche scored the winner for Portugal in the UEFA EURO 2004 semi-final against the Netherlands ©Getty Images

MIDFIELDERS

Maniche (Portugal)

Coming off the back of a Portuguese double and UEFA Champions League triumph with Porto, Maniche was the player of the tournament for many. Scored a crucial goal versus Russia in the group stage, a do-or-die penalty in the quarter-final tie with England and a wonderful semi-final winner against the Netherlands. Left Porto in 2005, having spells at Dinamo Moskva, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Inter, Köln and Sporting CP.

Pavel Nedvěd was the reigning European Footballer of the Year heading into UEFA EURO 2004 ©Getty Images

Pavel Nedvěd (Czech Republic)

Then the reigning European Footballer of the Year, Nedvěd graced the tournament with some vintage displays before injury forced him off in the semi-final against Greece. Emerged from international retirement to play at the 2006 World Cup and finished with 18 international goals in 91 games. Left Sparta Praha in 1996 for Lazio, winning a Scudetto there then two more at Juventus. Was suspended as the Turin giants lost the 2003 UEFA Champions League final.

Greece’s Theodoros Zagorakis was the Player of the Tournament at UEFA EURO 2004 ©Getty Images

Theodoros Zagorakis (Greece)

Not only did he lift the Henri Delaunay Trophy as the winning captain, Zagorakis was also voted the Player of the Tournament. The journeyman did not score in Portugal – his first for Greece did not arrive until his 101st cap – but the future Bologna midfielder was their most effective player in the final. Zagorakis could never have imagined during spells at Kavala, PAOK and Leicester that he would reach such lofty international heights. Retired in 2007 with 120 caps, a League Cup at Leicester and Greek Cup with AEK in 2002.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

The 19-year-old came to prominence at UEFA EURO 2004, scoring his first international goal and starring in Portugal's run to the final. The Sporting CP academy product helped Manchester United to three successive titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008 before moving to Real Madrid a year later. Four more European crowns followed, plus EURO and UEFA Nations League glory with Portugal. Individually, Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times among countless awards and records. Still scoring relentlessly and winning trophies since moving to Juventus in 2018.

Milan Baroš was the top scorer at UEFA EURO 2004 ©Getty Images

FORWARDS

Milan Baroš (Czech Republic)

Baroš was top scorer at UEFA EURO 2004, hitting five goals. The only match he failed to register in was the only one the Czech Republic did not win – the semi-final against Greece. Helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League in 2005. Spells at Aston Villa, Lyon and Galatasaray followed with titles won at the latter two clubs. Ended his international career in 2012 with 41 goals in 93 games but still playing domestically and scoring goals in his home country.

Wayne Rooney (England)

Took UEFA EURO 2004 by storm but England's tournament faltered after he limped off in their quarter-final against Portugal with a broken foot. Just 18, the forward gave man-of-the-match displays against France, Switzerland and Croatia. Played in two more EUROs and three World Cups, ending his England career in 2018 with a record 53 goals from 120 games. A five-time title winner with Manchester United, Rooney also helped them win the 2008 UEFA Champions League and is the club’s all-time top goalscorer. Still playing at Derby following spells with Everton and DC United.