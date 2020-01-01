The first UEFA European Championship fixture may have featured more goals than any finals match since, but there has been no shortage of high-scoring affairs in the interim.

Here are the ten highest scoring games in EURO history – can you guess the nation involved in half of them?

Nine goals – once

The opening game of the inaugural tournament produced an encounter barely matched for drama since. Early blows were traded before France went 2–1 up just before half-time, yet there was little sign of the explosion of goals to come. Les Bleus doubled their advantage twice – either side of Ante Žanetić's 55th-minute effort – to lead 4–2 with a quarter of an hour left, but three goals in five minutes turned the match on its head in remarkable fashion.

Seven goals – three times

Spain looked dead and buried as this, their final group game, wound to a close. José Antonio Camacho's side needed to win to go through but trailed ten-man Yugoslavia 3–2 as the match entered added time. Gaizka Mendieta's free-kick drew Spain level but they still needed to eke out another; Alfonso Pérez duly hammered in his second of the game and pandemonium ensued. Yugoslavia, at least, could be consoled by the fact that they went through too.

An all-singing, all-dancing display from the Dutch that remains the only occasion in EURO finals history a team has scored six. Three of them came from Patrick Kluivert – a man who, at the height of his career, had eyes only for the back of the net – and two courtesy of the vivacious wing-play of Marc Overmars. However, this was not about any one player – it was Frank Rijkaard's side’s overall destruction of a Yugoslavia team so fluent in the group stage.

France turned on the style as Iceland’s UEFA EURO 2016 dream threatened to descend into nightmare in Saint-Denis. The finals’ smallest nation – one in 12 of Iceland’s population travelled to France to support them! – went into the game on a high after stunning England in the last 16, but the merciless hosts ensured no repeat as they raced into a 4–0 half-time lead. True to form the minnows fought to the last, outscoring their opponents after the break.

Six goals – six times

With West Germany two down inside half an hour, the holders' title defence was on the rocks. Helmut Schön's 1974 FIFA World Cup winners did not deal in capitulations, however, and were on level terms with eight minutes left thanks to Heinz Flohe and substitute Dieter Müller. Müller hit two more in the last six minutes of extra time to complete his hat-trick and put West Germany through to a showpiece against Czechoslovakia – not a bad international debut for the striker.

A match of twists and turns which so nearly spelt the end of EURO '96 for the Czechs, who were two to the good inside 20 minutes. Their lead was gone just after half-time and they were behind with five minutes left. Defeat would have meant Italy went through from Group C in place of Dušan Uhrin's men, but Vladimír Šmicer came to the rescue with two minutes remaining – that dramatic conclusion marked barely the start of a memorable tournament for the Czechs.

To suggest the odds were stacked against Yugoslavia with 30 minutes left would be to do them a disservice. Slovenia were not only 3–0 up after two Zlatko Zahovič goals and Miran Pavlin's header, they also had a man extra after Siniša Mihajlović's dismissal on the hour. But Yugoslavia did not know they were beaten and hauled it back to 3–3 with goals on 67, 70 and 73 minutes, Ivan Dudić's late goal-line clearance ensuring their hard work did not go to waste.

Having burst on to the scene with two goals against Switzerland in England's previous game, Wayne Rooney truly announced himself on the European stage with this display. Sven-Göran Eriksson's team were behind early, but goals by Rooney either side of Paul Scholes's effort put England back on track. Each side traded further efforts but Rooney's influence had already assured England's progress beyond the group stage for the first time on foreign soil.

When Giorgios Samaras cancelled out Philipp Lahm's opener ten minutes after the interval, Greece may have had visions of a semi-final berth. However, three goals in the space of 14 minutes – Sami Khedira, Miroslav Klose and Marco Reus on the mark – soon put paid to that. Dimitris Salpingidis's late penalty was nothing more than consolation. This was a world-record 15th consecutive competitive win for Germany, but that run was ended by Italy in the last four.

Portugal's UEFA EURO 2016 ambitions hung by a thread on a remarkable afternoon in Lyon. Three times surprise Group F leaders Hungary were ahead but each time they were pegged back. Cometh the hour, cometh Cristiano Ronaldo, who marked his record 17th EURO finals appearance with two goals that made him the first player to score in four tournaments. Portugal were through by the skin of their teeth; three weeks later they were European champions!