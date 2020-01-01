EURO 2016 Team of the Tournament

GOALKEEPER

Rui Patrício (Portugal)

The long-time Sporting CP goalkeeper played a significant role in Portugal's first major competition success under Fernando Santos. Patrício was the shoot-out hero against Poland in the quarter-finals and made vital saves in the decider against France as Portugal went on to win the title in extra time. The two-time Portuguese Cup winner joined Wolves in 2018 and won the inaugural UEFA Nations League the following year.

Joshua Kimmich became a regular in the Germany defence at UEFA EURO 2016 Getty Images

DEFENDERS

Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

The defender had a fine first season with Bayern and made his Germany debut in a pre-tournament friendly. Fielded for the first time at right-back in their third group game and kept his place thereafter as Joachim Löw's side reached the semi-finals. Good tackles and fine dribbling underpinned his efforts and remained traits as he continued to thrive at Bayern, where he won a fourth Bundesliga title and second German Cup in 2019.

Jérôme Boateng (Germany)

The big Berliner was a key figure as Germany won the 2014 FIFA World Cup and proved a massive presence in the heart of Joachim Löw's back line at his second EURO. Came to the finals fresh from winning a fourth straight title with Bayern and oozed class throughout, notably scoring his first senior international goal in the round of 16 defeat of Slovakia. Now 31, the 2013 UEFA Champions League winner came into 2019/20 with seven Bundesliga titles and four German Cups.

Portugal conceded only once with Raphaël Guerreiro on the pitch at UEFA EURO 2016 Icon Sport via Getty Images

Pepe (Portugal)

A gifted, tough-tackling Brazilian-born centre-back also capable of operating as a holding midfielder, Pepe joined Real Madrid in 2007. His greatest international achievements came with successes at UEFA EURO 2016, where he was named man of the match in the final, and the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Won multiple league titles with Porto and Madrid, domestic cups with both too, and played his part in three victorious UEFA Champions League campaigns for the Meringues.

Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal)

The former Caen and Lorient man went one better with Portugal having lost the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final the previous summer. Having confirmed a move to Dortmund two days after competing in Portugal’s finals opener, Guerreiro was almost the hero in the final as his free-kick struck the bar. Nevertheless, they conceded just once in the five matches the forward-thinking left-back played in. A German Cup winner in 2017, he picked up another international trophy with the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

France's Antoine Griezmann was the top scorer at UEFA EURO 2016 AFP via Getty Images

MIDFIELDERS

Toni Kroos (Germany)

The dynamic, hard-working midfielder came through the ranks at Bayern, where he won three Bundesliga titles, with his range of passing helping Germany to the UEFA EURO 2016 semi-finals. Missed Bayern’s 2013 UEFA Champions League final success through injury, making amends in 2016 as Real Madrid – his employers since 2014, when he starred in Germany's World Cup triumph – won the final. Two more UEFA Champions League victories and a Liga title have followed.

Joe Allen (Wales)

Allen's 2015/16 domestic season ended in disappointment when Liverpool suffered UEFA Europa League final defeat by Sevilla. However, he shone in the summer, working tirelessly in the middle of the field as Wales defied all expectations to reach the semi-finals, losing to Portugal. An assist for Aaron Ramsey to score against Russia was one of his highlights. The former Swansea prospect is now with Stoke, who he joined after this tournament.

Aaron Ramsey was the equal of Wales star Gareth Bale at UEFA EURO 2016 AFP via Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann (France)

Billed as France's talisman for UEFA EURO 2016, Griezmann did not disappoint despite losing a UEFA Champions League and EURO final in the same summer. The versatile, industrious forward ended up with the Golden Boot for six goals (and two assists), notably scoring twice in the semi-final defeat of Germany. The Real Sociedad youngster turned the tables in 2018, winning the UEFA Europa League with Atlético then the World Cup. Joined Barcelona in 2019.

Aaron Ramsey (Wales)

Gareth Bale was generally regarded as being the Wales talisman ahead of UEFA EURO 2016, but the flamboyant bleached-blonde Ramsey may have outshone the Real Madrid man. The Dragons' creative director relished being in a more central role and dictated play when Wales beat a highly-rated Belgium side 3-1 in the quarter-finals. Left Arsenal after 11 years and three FA Cup successes in 2019, playing in the UEFA Europa League final in his last game before joining Juventus.

Dimitri Payet’s goals in the group stage were crucial to France’s progression at UEFA EURO 2016 Icon Sport via Getty Images

Dimitri Payet (France)

The former Nantes, St-Étienne, LOSC Lille and Marseille midfielder headed back to France for UEFA EURO 2016 after an exceptional first season in England with West Ham. That good form continued with Les Bleus. He was man of the match in their first two games of the tournament, scoring against Romania and Albania, adding a goal and assist in the 5-2 quarter-final success against Iceland. Returned to Marseille in 2017, starring as they reached the 2018 UEFA Europa League final.

FORWARD

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Having come to prominence at UEFA EURO 2004, Ronaldo became the first player to score at four EUROs and the finals' record appearance maker with 21 in 2016. Only played 25 minutes of the final due to injury but made amends when Portugal won the 2019 UEFA Nations League. The Sporting CP academy product helped Manchester United to three successive titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008 before moving to Real Madrid a year later – four more European crowns followed. Individually, Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times among countless awards and records. Still scoring relentlessly and winning trophies since moving to Juventus in 2018.