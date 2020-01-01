EURO 2012 Team of the Tournament

GOALKEEPER

Iker Casillas (Spain)

The outstanding Real Madrid and Spain servant, who made his international debut in 2000, inherited the captain's armband prior to UEFA EURO 2008. After conceding once against Italy in the group opener here, Casillas kept five consecutive clean sheets. A mainstay for the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA EURO 2012 triumphs, he finished his international career with 167 caps. Left Madrid in 2015 after 16 seasons, having won the UEFA Champions League three times and five Liga titles. Still starring for Porto.

DEFENDERS

Fábio Coentrão (Portugal)

Capped an exponential rise with a €30m switch to Real Madrid in summer 2011 having returned to Benfica from a season on loan at hometown club Rio Ave two years earlier. Helped the Eagles win the league, had a memorable 2010 World Cup and was soon snapped up by Madrid. An adventurous left-back who can also play in midfield, he was ever-present as Portugal reached the UEFA EURO 2012 semi-finals. Helped Madrid to two UEFA Champions League triumphs and two Liga titles.

Pepe held the Portugal defence together at UEFA EURO 2012 ©AFP/Getty Images

Pepe (Portugal)

A gifted, tough-tackling Brazilian-born centre-back also capable of operating as a holding midfielder, Pepe joined Real Madrid in 2007. Helped Portugal to the semi-finals here but his greatest international achievements came with successes at UEFA EURO 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019. Won multiple league titles with Porto and Madrid, domestic cups with both too, and played his part in three victorious UEFA Champions League campaigns for the Meringues.

Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Spain's youngest senior international in 55 years when he made his debut aged 18, Ramos was the stalwart as the Roja won three successive major tournaments. Right-back here and at the 2010 World Cup, he was equally dominant as a centre-back at UEFA EURO 2012 and is now Spain’s most-capped player. Joined Real Madrid from hometown side Sevilla at 19, enjoying astonishing success ever since. Has scooped the UEFA Champions League and Liga title four times each to cement his place as one of the game’s greatest defenders.

Sergio Ramos is now the most-capped Spain player of all-time ©AFP/Getty Images

Jordi Alba (Spain)

A tireless marauder capable of playing anywhere down the left, he shot to fame at UEFA EURO 2012 with his fine goal helping earn Spain a record 4-0 victory in the final against Italy. Released as a teenager after playing at Barcelona's academy, he joined Valencia before returning to the Camp Nou during this tournament. A UEFA Champions League winner in 2015, the full-back has also hauled in five Liga titles and four Copa del Reys.

Sami Khedira is the sole Germany representative in the XI ©AFP/Getty Images

MIDFIELDERS

Sami Khedira (Germany)

Since making his breakthrough in hometown club Stuttgart's 2007 title-winning side, Khedira, with his unique brand of speed, stamina, technique and aerial ability, has been instrumental wherever he has played. Helped Germany to the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup and UEFA EURO 2012 but was agonisingly injured in the warm-up ahead of their 2014 World Cup final triumph. The UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid won the title in his first four seasons at Juventus, completing the double on the first three occasions.

Andrea Pirlo showed his usual poise and grace for Italy at UEFA EURO 2012 ©Getty Images

Andrea Pirlo (Italy)

Perhaps the finest deep-lying playmaker of his generation, Pirlo made his debut for Brescia just after his 16th birthday. Feted for Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph and a decade at Milan, where he won two Scudetti and two UEFA Champions League titles, he would go on to win 116 caps. A graceful presence with a perfect pass, he was known as ‘L'Architetto’ (the Architect) among his Azzurri team-mates and was the vital cog in Italy's run to the UEFA EURO 2012 final. Enjoyed an Indian summer at Juventus, where he won four championships, before ending his career with New York City.

Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

At the peak of his powers when scoring the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, Iniesta had long been integral for club and country. Superb at UEFA EURO 2008, he was Player of the Tournament as Spain won UEFA EURO 2012 and was also an enduring presence for Barcelona, with his elegance pivotal to their 'tika-taka' style. Iniesta and Xavi Hernández were the heartbeat of an Azulgrana side that won three UEFA Champions Leagues in seven seasons. Capped 131 times, he left Catalonia for Vissel Kobe in 2018 after winning a ninth Spanish title.

Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández were formidable in the victorious Spain midfield AFP via Getty Images

Xavi Hernández (Spain)

Joined Barcelona aged 11, picked up his first league title in 1999 and debuted for Spain in 2000, but his talents really came to the fore at the 2006 World Cup. His intelligent, simple use of the ball contributed immensely to the success enjoyed by Barcelona and Spain. Player of the Tournament in 2006, he was the linchpin as Spain won the 2010 World Cup and UEFA EURO 2012, where he laid on two goals in the final. Barça's record appearance maker won the UEFA Champions League four times and Spanish title on eight occasions. Now coach at Al Saad.

Mario Balotelli scored three times for Italy at UEFA EURO 2012 AFP via Getty Images

FORWARDS

Mario Balotelli (Italy)

An effervescent striker who is never too far from the headlines. By the time he joined Manchester City, aged 19, he was already a three-time Scudetto winner and had helped Inter to the 2010 UEFA Champions League title. Agile, quick and powerful, Balotelli perhaps best showcased his talents in Italy's UEFA EURO 2012 semi-final victory over Germany, when he scored twice. Since winning the Premier League in 2012, he has played for Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille and Brescia.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

The 19-year-old came to prominence at UEFA EURO 2004, scoring his first international goal and starring in Portugal's run to the final. The Sporting CP academy product helped Manchester United to three successive titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008 before moving to Real Madrid a year later. Four more European crowns followed, plus EURO and UEFA Nations League glory with Portugal. Individually, Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times among countless awards and records. Still scoring relentlessly and winning trophies since moving to Juventus in 2018.