Which club have had the most EURO winners?

The likes of Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton could join this list on Sunday but prior to UEFA EURO 2020, players from 101 clubs had collected winners' medals over the years, from Aarhus to Wolfsburg.

Lyngby have currently provided twice as many winners as Manchester United but no side have come close to the success of Bayern München, Real Madrid and Barcelona – no surprise, perhaps, given Germany and Spain are the competition's most successful teams.

So how many of the 101 clubs can you name? And do you know the identity of those two United players?

EURO winners by club (all finals squad members, including unused players)

Netherlands' 1988 side featured five players apiece from PSV and Ajax Popperfoto via Getty Images

19: Bayern München

16: Real Madrid

15: Barcelona

9: Bordeaux, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Valencia

8: Monaco

7: AC Milan, Internazionale Milano, Slovan Bratislava

6: Juventus, Köln, Panathinaikos, Real Zaragoza

5: AEK Athens, Ajax, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSV Eindhoven, Werder Bremen

4: Athletic Club, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Brøndby, Hamburg, Lyngby,

Olympiacos, Sporting CP, Stuttgart

3: Dinamo Moskva, Dinamo Tbilisi, Dukla Praha, Fiorentina, Inter Bratislava, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla, Slavia Praha, Spartak Moskva, Villarreal

2: Auxerre, Benfica, Beşiktaş, Bologna, Cagliari, Duisburg, Dynamo Kyiv, Eintracht Frankfurt, Feyenoord, Kaiserslautern, Košice, Lokomotiv Moskva, Mallorca, Manchester United, Napoli, Real Betis, Roma, Schalke, Torino, Toulouse

1: Aarhus, Anderlecht, B 1903, Bohemians Praha, Bolton Wanderers, Braga, CSKA Moskva, Den Bosch, Dinamo Zagreb, Fortuna Düsseldorf, Fortuna Sittard, Freiburg, Getafe, Hansa Rostock, Karlsruher, Leicester City, Lokomotiva Košice, LOSC Lille, Lyon, Málaga, Manchester City, Marseille, Mechelen, Mulhouse, Nantes, Odense, Parma, Porto, Roda, Silkeborg, Spartak Trnava, Sochaux, Southampton, Teplice, Torpedo Moskva, SKA Rostov, Trabzonspor, Udinese, Varese, Vejle, Wolfsburg

Did you know?

• Eight Bayern players – including Oliver Kahn, Jürgen Klinsmann, Thomas Helmer and Mario Basler – were in Germany's triumphant EURO '96 squad, while six were in the West Germany squad that won the 1972 tournament.

• Czechoslovakia's 1976 victory keeps Slovan Bratislava high in the rankings, since that squad contained seven of their players: Jozef Čapkovič, Anton Ondruš, Ján Pivarník, Marián Masný, Koloman Gögh, Ján Švehlík and Alexander Vencel.

• The most-represented clubs whose home nation have never lifted the trophy are Chelsea and Liverpool with five each. Didier Deschamps, Marcel Desailly and Frank Lebœuf were Chelsea players when they won EURO 2000 with France, while Stamford Bridge duo Fernando Torres and Juan Mata won EURO 2012 with Spain. Meanwhile, four members of Spain's EURO 2008 squad were Liverpool men: Torres, Xabi Alonso, Álvaro Arbeloa and Pepe Reina, with Reina counting again as a EURO 2012 champion.

Highlights: Denmark’s 1992 final glory

• Manchester United have had just two EURO winners, both goalkeepers: Peter Schmeichel with Denmark in 1992, and Fabien Barthez with France in 2000. That is twice as many champions as neighbours Manchester City, but – more soberingly – one third of Real Zaragoza's tally and half of Greek titans Olympiacos's total.

• Five clubs that have won the European Cup have never had a EURO winner: Celtic (1967), Nottingham Forest (1979, 1980), Aston Villa (1982), Steaua Bucureşti (1986) and Crvena zvezda (1991).