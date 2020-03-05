Cristiano Ronaldo on top: Europe's top international scorer
Thursday 5 March 2020
Article summary
Cristiano Ronaldo's European record international tally is 99.
Article top media content
Article body
Cristiano Ronaldo has further strengthened his position as Europe's all-time leading international marksman. The Portuguese now has 15 more goals than second-placed Ferenc Puskás following his tap-in against Luxembourg in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying on 17 November 2019.
Iran's Ali Daei (109) is the only man in world football to have outscored him (sevenal women have reached 100 international goals with the world record Abby Wambach’s 194 for the United States and the European best of 128 held by Germany’s Birgit Prinz).
Europe's all-time top international goalscorers
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 99 goals in 164 appearances
Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89
Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68
Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137
Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62
Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 116
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 60 in 111
Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68
David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98
Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 58 in 106
Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91
Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102
Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120
Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 52 in 84
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112
Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123
Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51 in 112
Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72
Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102
How Ronaldo's international goals have come
- Home or away?
Forty-seven of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals in Portugal), 37 away and 15 on neutral territory.
- Win, lose or draw?
Ronaldo has scored in 65 games, with Portugal going on to win 54 of them. They have drawn five and lost six.
- One, two; a one, two, three, four
Ronaldo has hit nine hat-tricks, including two four-goal salvos. There have been 14 doubles, with the remaining 42 goals coming in single file.
- Favourite opponents
Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Lithuania in November 2019 took his tally against them to seven, more than any other country. Five of his haul have come against each of Andorra, Armenia, Latvia, Luxembourg and Sweden, with four apiece versus Estonia, Faroe Islands, Hungary and the Netherlands. He has never struck against France, Germany, Italy or England.
- Records
Top scorer in UEFA European Championship, including qualifiers: 40
Top scorer in UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 9 (level with Michel Platini)
Scored in most UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 4
Most goals scored by a European in competitive internationals: 78
Most goals scored in European FIFA World Cup qualifying: 30
First goal in a UEFA Nations League Finals: v Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick
Data correct as of 17 November 2019