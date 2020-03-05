Cristiano Ronaldo on top: Europe's top international scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo has further strengthened his position as Europe's all-time leading international marksman. The Portuguese now has 15 more goals than second-placed Ferenc Puskás following his tap-in against Luxembourg in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying on 17 November 2019.

Iran's Ali Daei (109) is the only man in world football to have outscored him (sevenal women have reached 100 international goals with the world record Abby Wambach’s 194 for the United States and the European best of 128 held by Germany’s Birgit Prinz).

Europe's all-time top international goalscorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 99 goals in 164 appearances

Ferenc Puskás (Hungary & Spain) – 84 in 89

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 75 in 68

Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 71 in 137

Gerd Müller (West Germany) – 68 in 62

Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) – 68 in 146

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) – 62 in 116

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 60 in 111

Imre Schlosser (Hungary) – 59 in 68

David Villa (Spain) – 59 in 98

Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – 58 in 106

Jan Koller (Czech Republic) – 55 in 91

Joachim Streich (East Germany) – 55 in 102

Wayne Rooney (England) – 53 in 120

Poul Nielsen (Denmark) – 52 in 38

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) – 52 in 84

Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark) – 52 in 112

Thierry Henry (France) – 51 in 123

Hakan Sükür (Turkey) – 51 in 112

Lajos Tichy (Hungary) – 51 in 72

Robin van Persie (Netherlands) – 50 in 102

Ronaldo scored four against Andorra ©AFP/Getty Images

How Ronaldo's international goals have come

Home or away?

Forty-seven of Ronaldo's strikes have come at home (including at UEFA EURO 2004 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals in Portugal), 37 away and 15 on neutral territory.

Win, lose or draw?

Ronaldo has scored in 65 games, with Portugal going on to win 54 of them. They have drawn five and lost six.

One, two; a one, two, three, four

Ronaldo has hit nine hat-tricks, including two four-goal salvos. There have been 14 doubles, with the remaining 42 goals coming in single file.

Favourite opponents

Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Lithuania in November 2019 took his tally against them to seven, more than any other country. Five of his haul have come against each of Andorra, Armenia, Latvia, Luxembourg and Sweden, with four apiece versus Estonia, Faroe Islands, Hungary and the Netherlands. He has never struck against France, Germany, Italy or England.

Records

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship, including qualifiers: 40

Top scorer in UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 9 (level with Michel Platini)

Scored in most UEFA European Championship final tournaments: 4

Most goals scored by a European in competitive internationals: 78

Most goals scored in European FIFA World Cup qualifying: 30

First goal in a UEFA Nations League Finals: v Switzerland (semi-finals, 05/06/2019, Porto) – and first hat-trick

Data correct as of 17 November 2019

