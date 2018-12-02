Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying draw

Sunday 2 December 2018

The European Qualifiers draw for UEFA EURO 2020 has set the groups to be played from March.

The ten UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying groups have been confirmed following the draw in Dublin on Sunday.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying groups

Group A: England, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group B: Portugal, Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Group C: Netherlands, Germany, Northern Ireland, Estonia, Belarus

Group D: Switzerland, Denmark, Republic of Ireland, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group E: Croatia, Wales, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan

Group F: Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands, Malta

Group G: Poland, Austria, Israel, Slovenia, FYR Macedonia, Latvia

Group H: France, Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova, Andorra

Group I: Belgium, Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, San Marino

Group J: Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia, Liechtenstein

How will qualifying work?

Simple: every team in a group plays each other twice, with the top two in each section qualifying automatically for the finals. That's 20 of the 24 finals places taken care of, with a further four filled via the play-offs.

How do the play-offs fit in?

Each separate League (A, B, C and D) in the UEFA Nations League has been allocated one UEFA EURO 2020 place. Four sides from each League will contest single-leg semi-finals and a one-off final (entirely specific to the EURO) in March 2020. The winner of each of these four one-off finals gets a ticket to UEFA EURO 2020.

In theory, the play-offs are contested by the four winners of the quartet of groups that form each of the four Leagues. However, if a UEFA Nations League group winner has already qualified via the European Qualifiers, their spot goes to the next best-ranked team in their League.

NATIONS LEAGUE RANKINGS

If a League does not have four teams to compete (say, for example, ten of the 12 League A teams qualify automatically), the remaining slots are allocated to sides from another League in accordance with the overall rankings. This is how the play-offs stand at the moment.

Dates for your diary

21–23/03/19: Matchday one
24–26/03/19: Matchday two
07–08/06/19: Matchday three
10–11/06/19: Matchday four
05–07/09/19: Matchday five
08–10/09/19: Matchday six
10–12/10/19: Matchday seven
13–15/10/19: Matchday eight
14–16/11/19: Matchday nine
17–19/11/19: Matchday ten

22/11/19: European Qualifiers play-off draw
30/11/19: UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw, Bucharest
26–31/03/20: European Qualifiers play-offs
01/04/20: Additional final tournament draw if required
12/06–12/07/20: UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament

How did the draw work?

The teams were split into seven pots: the UEFA Nations League pot, consisting of the four teams set to compete in next year's Finals, as well as Pots 1 to 6. The four countries in the UEFA Nations League pot – Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands and England – were drawn into the first position in Groups A to D to ensure they each have two dates free for the Finals in June.

The pots were determined by the overall UEFA Nations League rankings issued on 21 November.

The six teams in Pot 1 were drawn into the first position in Groups E to J. The ten teams in Pot 2 were drawn into second positions in the ten groups, with the draw continuing in similar style for Pots 3, 4 and 5 to fill positions 3, 4 and 5 respectively. The teams in Pot 6 were then drawn into the sixth position in the six-team Groups F to J.

There were various other restrictions regarding host nations, prohibited team clashes, winter venues and excessive travel implemented around the draw.

