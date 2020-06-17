EURO 2020 play-offs to take place in October/November
Wednesday 17 June 2020
The European Qualifiers play-offs will decide the final four places at the tournament.
The UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs have been rearranged for 8 October and 12 November.
Originally scheduled for the end of the March, the play-offs – which will decide the final four participants at UEFA EURO 2020 – were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The revised dates were approved at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee on 17 June.
Play-off semi-finals (8 October)
Path A: Iceland vs Romania, Bulgaria vs Hungary
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland, Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland
Path C: Scotland vs Israel, Norway vs Serbia
Path D: Georgia vs Belarus, North Macedonia vs Kosovo
Play-off finals (12 November)
Path A: Bulgaria/Hungary vs Iceland/Romania
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina/Northern Ireland vs Slovakia/Republic of Ireland
Path C: Norway/Serbia vs Scotland/Israel
Path D: Georgia/Belarus vs North Macedonia/Kosovo