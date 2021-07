All the UEFA EURO 2020 results

UEFA EURO 2020 ran from 11 June to 11 July 2021, with 11 host cities staging the 51 fixtures.



KNOCKOUT PHASE

Final

Sunday 11 July

Italy 1-1 England (aet, Italy win 3-2 on pens) (London)

Semi-finals

Italy edge out Spain in shoot-out drama

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Italy 1-1 Spain (aet, Italy win 4-2 on pens (London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: England 2-1 Denmark (aet) (London)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet, Spain win 3-1 on pens) (St Petersburg)

QF2: Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Baku)

QF4: Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome)

Round of 16

Saturday 26 June

Star of the Match: Chiesa highlights

1: Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam)

2: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (London)

Sunday 27 June

3: Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (Budapest)

4: Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Seville)

Monday 28 June

5: Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet) (Copenhagen)

6: France 3-3 Switzerland (aet, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens) (Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: England 2-0 Germany (London)

8: Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (aet) (Glasgow)

GROUP STAGE

Friday 11 June

Great EURO Matchday 1 goals

Group A: Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku)

Group B: Denmark 0-1 Finland (Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium 3-0 Russia (St Petersburg)

Sunday 13 June

Group D: England 1-0 Croatia (London)

Group C: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam)

Monday 14 June

Group D: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow)

Group E: Poland 1-2 Slovakia (St Petersburg)

Group E: Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville)

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest)

Group F: France 1-0 Germany (Munich)

Great EURO Matchday 2 goals

Wednesday 16 June

Group B: Finland 0-1 Russia (St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku)

Group A: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)

Thursday 17 June

Group C: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam)

Friday 18 June

Group E: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow)

Group D: England 0-0 Scotland (London)

Saturday 19 June

Group F: Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest)

Group F: Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich)

Group E: Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville)

Great EURO Matchday 3 goals

Sunday 20 June

Group A: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)

Group A: Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku)

Monday 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest)

Group B: Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland 0-2 Belgium (St Petersburg)

Tuesday 22 June

Group D: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)

Group D: Croatia 3-1 Scotland (Glasgow)

Wednesday 23 June

Group E: Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville)

Group E: Sweden 3-2 Poland (St Petersburg)

Group F: Germany 2-2 Hungary (Munich)

Group F: Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest)

The top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams went through.

These revised dates were approved by the UEFA Executive Committee on 17 June 2020. UEFA EURO 2020 was postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Revised venues were approved by the UEFA Executive Committee on 23 April 2021.