UEFA EURO 2020 match schedule: all the fixtures

Details of the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament match schedule have been confirmed following the draw in Bucharest.

The draw

Group A (Rome/Baku): Turkey, Italy (hosts), Wales, Switzerland

Group B (Copenhagen/St Petersburg): Denmark (hosts), Finland, Belgium, Russia (hosts)

Group C (Amsterdam/Bucharest): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D or A

Group D (London/Glasgow): England (hosts), Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E (Bilbao/Dublin): Spain (hosts), Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B

Group F (Munich/Budapest): Play-off winner A or D, Portugal (holders), France, Germany (hosts)

EURO 2020 MATCH SCHEDULE

All kick-off times CET



GROUP STAGE

The tournament opens in Rome ©Getty Images

Friday 12 June

Group A: Turkey v Italy (21:00, Rome)

Saturday 13 June

Group A: Wales v Switzerland (15:00, Baku)

Group B: Denmark v Finland (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium v Russia (21:00, St Petersburg)

Sunday 14 June

Group D: England v Croatia (15:00, Wembley)

Group C: Austria v Play-off winner D or A (18:00, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands v Ukraine (21:00, Amsterdam)



Monday 15 June

Group D: Play-off winner C v Czech Republic (15:00, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland v Play-off winner B (18:00, Dublin)

Group E: Spain v Sweden (21:00, Bilbao)



Tuesday 16 June

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v Portugal (18:00, Budapest)

Group F: France v Germany (21:00, Munich)

Wednesday 17 June

Group B: Finland v Russia (15:00, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey v Wales (18:00, Baku)

Group A: Italy v Switzerland (21:00, Rome)



Thursday 18 June

Group C: Ukraine v Play-off winner D or A (15:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands v Austria (21:00, Amsterdam)



Friday 19 June

Group E: Sweden v Play-off winner B (15:00, Dublin)

Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (18:00, Glasgow)

Group D: England v Play-off winner C (21:00, London)



Saturday 20 June

Group F: Play-off winner A or D v France (15:00, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal v Germany (18:00, Munich)

Group E: Spain v Poland (21:00, Bilbao)



Sunday 21 June

Group A: Italy v Wales (18:00, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (18:00, Baku)

Monday 22 June

Group C: Play-off winner D or A v Netherlands (18:00, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine v Austria (18:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia v Denmark (21:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland v Belgium (21:00, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 23 June

Group D: Czech Republic v England (21:00, London)

Group D: Croatia v Play-off winner C (21:00, Glasgow)

Wednesday 24 June

Group E: Play-off winner B v Spain (18:00, Bilbao)

Group E: Sweden v Poland (18:00, Dublin)

Group F: Germany v Play-off winner A or D (21:00, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (21:00, Budapest)

Top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through

KNOCKOUT PHASE

Round of 16

Saturday 27 June

1: 2A v 2B (18:00, Amsterdam)

2: 1A v 2C (21:00, London)

Sunday 28 June

3: 1C v 3D/E/F (18:00, Budapest)

4: 1B v 3A/D/E/F (21:00, Bilbao)



Monday 29 June

5: 2D v 2E (18:00, Copenhagen)

6: 1F v 3A/B/C (21:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 30 June

7: 1D v 2F (18:00, Dublin)

8: 1E v 3A/B/C/D (21:00, Glasgow)



Rest days on 1 and 2 July

Quarter-finals

Saint Petersburg hosts the first quarter-final ©Getty Images

Friday 3 July

QF1: Winner 6 v Winner 5 (18:00, Saint Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 v Winner 2 (21:00, Munich)

Saturday 4 July

QF3: Winner 3 v Winner 1 (18:00, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 v Winner 7 (21:00, Rome)

Rest days on 5 and 6 July

Semi-finals

Tuesday 7 July

SF1: Winner QF2 v Winner QF1 (21:00, London)

Wednesday 8 July

SF2: Winner QF4 v Winner QF3 (21:00, London)

Rest days on 9, 10, 11 July

Final

Sunday 12 July

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (21:00, London)